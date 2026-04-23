Coastal Championship Wrestling “High Rollers” results: Vetter’s review of Gangrel vs. Jimmy Lloyd for the CCW Title, Izzy Moreno vs. Sammi Chaos vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Matt Riddle vs. Ben Bishop

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Coastal Championship Wrestling “High Rollers”

April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at FSW Arena

Streamed live on the CCW YouTube Channel

This streamed live and free on the Florida-based promotion’s YouTube channel. I’ve seen multiple shows from this venue. It can only hold perhaps 100 fans, and it’s packed tonight. Banners with graduates like Chris Bey, Killer Kross, and Alexander Hammerstone hang on the walls. I like their entrance area. Trevin Adams, Bill Alfonso, and Frank the Clown provided commentary. I’ve noted this before, but I really like Trevin’s sports commentator-style of calling the action. Frank is as annoying on commentary as he is as manager (possibly more so because we are stuck with him for two full hours!).

1. Beastman (w/Bill Alfonso) vs. Crush. This was my first time seeing this Crush. He is a young Black man, and the commentators said he’s from Panama. He’s clearly strong, but he’s much shorter than Beastman. He charged at the bell and hit several forearm strikes. Beastman hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. He choked Crush in the ropes and splashed Crush into the mat. Crush hit a spinebuster at 4:30. He hit a rolling cannonball in the corner to flatten Crush and get a nearfall. Beastman hit a Yokozuna-style Banzai Butt Drop for the pin. Really an extended squash.

Beastman defeated Crush at 7:12.

2. Sam Holloway vs. Jai Vidal. WWE ID prospect Holloway is 6’8″, and I always compare him to Matt Morgan. Vidal is another graduate from this school; I admittedly haven’t seen him wrestle in probably six or so months. Obviously, the flamboyant, former TNA talent is giving up a lot of size. The crowd chanted, “He’s up there!” as they pointed at Jai’s banner on the wall. The crowd taunted Sam with a “F— Ohio!” chant. They locked up, and Sam easily backed him into a corner and hit a loud chop.

Jai tried a dive through the ropes, but Sam caught him and dropped him crotch-first across the guardrail, then hit another chop at 1:30! OUCH! They got back into the ring, and Sam was in charge. He applied a rear-naked choke on the mat and kept Jai grounded. Vidal nailed an enzuigiri at 5:30, and the commentators noted it was the first time Sam had been off his feet. Jai hit a dive through the ropes. In the ring, Vidal hit a Sunset Flip Bomb out of the corner and a one-footed dropkick for a nearfall. However, Sam nailed a sit-out choke bomb for the pin.

Sam Holloway defeated Jai Vidal at 6:58.

3. Shreddy vs. Justin Andrews vs. Rhys Maddox vs. Tyler Shoop vs. Marcus D’Angelo vs. Kuro vs. Romeo Quevado vs. Dillon McQueen vs. Danny Everborn in a nine-man scramble. A commentator laughed when the ring announcer said nine men in the scramble, wondering if they just kept adding people. I just matched the muscular UK star Shreddy for the first time a week ago! My first time seeing Andrews; he has a lot of gray in his long hair, and at first glance, I thought it was Al Snow! Teenager Maddox (a regular in Reality of Wrestling) had several matches over Mania weekend. Shoop is a regular in the South, but he’s competed at least once in Wrestling Open.

The bald Marcus wore a “Blue Chew” T-shirt, and the crowd taunted him for it. Kuro is a tall, young Black native of France, and I’ve seen him a few times in APC Catch from suburban Paris. My first time seeing Romeo; he’s clearly a bit older. I’ve seen the flamboyant McQueen a few times; he kissed a guy on his way to the ring. My first time seeing Everborn, who is clearly a late teen, and he wore a Boy Scout uniform. We got the bell, and everyone took turns punching Marcus. Kuro hit a dropkick. Everyone brawled in the ring.

Maddox and Everborn worked together and kicked Kuro. Everyone went to the floor at 3:30. In the ring, Dylan and Shoop argued. Romeo brawled with Andrews. Romeo hit a kip-up stunner, then a forward Finlay Roll and a moonsault. Everborn (think a really young Mike Bailey) hit a powerslam. Marcus hit a sit-out powerbomb. Shoop hit a rolling DVD at 6:00. Dillon applied a Crossface on Marcus and got a submission. Merely okay; I like scrambles, but I’d say that was below-average of the scrambles I’ve seen this year.

Dillon McQueen defeated Shreddy, Justin Andrews, Rhys Maddox, Tyler Shoop, Marcus D’Angelo, Kuro, Romeo Quevado, and Danny Everborn in a nine-man scramble at 6:07.

* McQueen and Shoop, who are both from the Tennessee scene, brawled their way to the back.

4. Stallion Rogers vs. LJ Cleary. Again, Rogers had a brief run in NXT as Curt Stallion. Cleary is Lyra Valkyria’ s fiancé, and he’s pretty talented, so this should be pretty good. Rogers attacked from behind, and we’re underway. The commentators said these two competed at the same time in NOAH in the past. Rogers hit a basement dropkick to the face.

Stallion stomped on LJ and kept him grounded. Cleary hit an enzuigiri. They got up and traded punches. Cleary hit a running clothesline. Stallion hit a German Suplex. Cleary hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 5:00. Cleary applied a Boston Crab, but Stallion escaped. LJ hit a Claymore Kick. Stallion hit a package piledriver out of nowhere for the pin. That was far too short!

Curt Stallion defeated LJ Cleary at 6:33.

5. Kristin Blaze vs. “J-Rod” Jennifer Roden for the CCW Women’s Title. J-Rod wore her American Gladiators-themed gear. I haven’t seen Blaze before, and cagematch.net shows she only has 34 matches under her belt; she is thin and wore reddish-purple gear, and she has long, curly hair more than halfway down her back. J-Roden has a clear size and strength advantage, and she easily dragged Blaze to the mat. J-Rod knocked her down with some shoulder tackles and dropped her snake-eyes, then hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 1:30. Total domination so far! Blaze planted her foot in J-Rod’s throat and hit some shoulder blocks to the ribs.

They traded forearm strikes. Frank talked about how Blaze won this belt from Nikki Blackheart and “you’ll never see Blackheart again.” (Because she signed a WWE deal.) Blaze hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. J-Rod hit a release German Suplex at 5:30. She unloaded some punches and a hard clothesline, then a Jackknife Powerbomb for a nearfall. Blaze hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. J-Rod hit a sideslam. Blaze pushed the ref into the corner to cause J-Rod to fall and crash to the mat. Blaze immediately hit an impressive split-legged moonsault for the pin. I really liked that.

Kristin Blaze defeated “J-Rod” Jennifer Roden to retain the CCW Women’s Title at 7:37.

6. Matt Riddle vs. Ben Bishop. I’ll reiterate that Bishop is a legit seven-footer; the first time I saw him, I thought it was the former Von Wagner. They tied up, and Bishop tossed him into a corner and celebrated. Ben hit a hard bodyslam. Riddle applied a cross-armbreaker in the ropes at 2:30 and let go before a DQ. Matt hit a flying forearm, but Bishop hit a big sideslam for a nearfall, and he kept Riddle grounded. I knew Bishop played college basketball; Trevin said his Vermont team went to the NCAA tournament twice!

Bishop hit a leaping elbow drop to the sternum for a nearfall at 5:30. Riddle got up and hit some spin kicks to the thighs. He again applied a cross-armbreaker while Bishop was standing, so Ben hit a powerbomb to break it. Matt fired up and hit some flying forearms. Bishop hit a fallaway slam at 7:30. Riddle hit a top-rope Whisper in the Wind, then a twisting Swanton for a nearfall. Bishop hit a big chokeslam! He got a nearfall, but Matt got a foot on the ropes at 9:00. Matt hit a flying stunner from the corner for the pin! Good action; these two work well together.

Matt Riddle defeated Ben Bishop at 9:38.

7. Izzy Moreno vs. Sammi Chaos vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a three-way. Izzy is the talented 18-year-old Bayley superfan, and I noted this from another show over the weekend that I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s signed before she turns 21. Again, Sammi is around 6’0″ and she’s Nyla Rose-sized. Shotzi came out last and got a big pop. (She had quite the weekend!) The smaller two immediately kicked Sammi in the gut. Trevin said that Shotzi has made a bigger name for herself since she left “national TV,” and he’s not wrong. Izzy hit an impressive Northern Lights Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 1:30.

Shotzi hit a missile dropkick and a 619, then a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall on Izzy. She tied up Moreno in the ropes, but Sammi walked over and repeatedly chopped Shotzi. Sammi got in the ring and planted her foot in Izzy’s throat. Izzy tried some chops, but Chaos no-sold them. Sammi hit splashes in opposite corners on each opponent at 4:00. Izzy leapt onto her back and tried a sleeper. Shotzi hit a rolling cannonball in the corner on both women, then tried pins on each of them.

Sammi speared Izzy, and Shotzi tried to steal the pin on Izzy. Shotzi and Izzy traded forearm strikes. Izzy hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, but Chaos made the save at 6:00. Moreno hit a tornado DDT on Sammi, and they were all down. Shotzi hit a back suplex on Moreno, then she dove through the ropes onto both opponents. In the ring, Sammi put Moreno in a bear hug, but Izzy escaped. Sammi caught Blackheart and hit a piledriver, dropping their weight onto Izzy’s chest to get the pin on Izzy. That topped all expectations.

Sammi Chaos defeated Izzy Moreno and Shotzi Blackheart in a three-way at 8:06.

8. Cha Cha Charlie vs. Josh Bishop for the Cha Cha Championship. Cha Cha is essentially Adam Rose and No Way Jose — more interested in dancing than wrestling. Bishop hit a fallaway slam, and he choked Charlie in the ropes. He hit a big boot and got a nearfall at 2:30, and he was dominating. Charlie dropped him snake-eyes and hit an enzuigiri, then a Saito Suplex for a nearfall, then a running leg lariat. Bishop hit a Black Hole Slam for a believable nearfall at 5:00. Bishop set up for a Razor’s Edge, but Charlie escaped, got a rollup, and the quick pin. Passable.

Cha Cha Charlie defeated Josh Bishop to retain the Cha Cha Championship at 5:46.

* Sam Holloway ran out of the back and attacked Charlie. Jai Vidal ran in with a chair for the save.

9. Gangrel vs. Jimmy Lloyd for the CCW Title. Gangrel is a champion in 2026? Why? They locked up but almost immediately traded forearm strikes. Gangrel hit Lloyd’s head on each turnbuckle. Trevin said Jimmy would have been an ECW guy if he wrestled in the late 1990s, and I can see that. They fought to the floor, and Gangrel hit some chops. In the ring, Jimmy choked him in the ropes. He applied a headlock on the mat and kept Gangrel grounded. Trevin noted that Gangrel was in good shape. Gangrel hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 8:00. Jimmy hit a stunner for a nearfall. Gangrel hit the Impaler DDT for the pin. Meh.

Gangrel defeated Jimmy Lloyd to retain the CCW Title at 9:00.

Final Thoughts: Most of the matches were too short to be memorable, but most were pretty good for the time given. I’ll go with Cleary-Rogers for best match, ahead of the Shotzi three-way, then Riddle-Ben Bishop. All were entertaining, and I felt each wrapped up too soon, as I wanted to see more. J-Rod vs. Blaze topped my expectations, especially after learning that Kristin has fewer than 50 total matches.

I’m still not the biggest fan of Sammi Chaos, but she’s vastly improved from a year ago. And again, you just can’t teach that height and overall size — it sets her apart as different to just have such a significant advantage over smaller, thinner women.

The negatives? The top two matches were flat and not as good as the rest of the show. I have zero interest in Cha Cha Charlie. No promotion can be taken seriously if they have Gangrel as its champion in 2026. Yes, the show definitely did not end at its peak.

Trevin is really good but I can’t say I cared for Frank the Clown or Bill Alfonso on commentary. Also, the commentators joked that anyone who showed up at the building was offered a chance in that scramble and that doesn’t appear to be just a one-liner. It was an awkward and bit disjointed scramble, especially early on. They clearly didn’t map it out like some of the better GCW scrambles I’ve seen lately. The show is only about two hours long.