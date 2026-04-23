Nikki Bella wants another heel run in WWE, details her recovery plan

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are highlights from The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM. New episodes every Monday and Thursday, and the show is available anytime on the SiriusXM app. Check out full show below or via Nikki and Brie on YouTube.

Nikki Garcia on her recovery plan and desire to return as a heel (16:34-19:25): “So what I want is I want to, I’m going to take this time to really, one, mentally mindset wise regroup and know like, ‘Here’s the game plan, here’s your end date and these are the things that I want to achieve before that end date, so how do I get there?’ That’s the mindset, and as far as my body, I’m going to work with Katie, our trainer on keeping my arms and shoulders strong, my core strong. What can I do for my quads and my glutes to keep that strong while I’m rehabbing my ankle. To be with my therapist all the time on rehabbing my ankle and knowing my bones growing the strongest. What I’ve already done is I already have talked to a doctor and I’ve already gotten the peptides already at my house. The peptides, he told me, all the vitamins to take that will help my ligaments and my bones grow as strong as possible, so I’m just going to focus on that, especially for the next six to eight weeks, and I’m going to get an X-ray in eight weeks.

“If it’s not ready yet, I’m just going to keep doing all those things and, you know, but it might be ready yet, and then I might be back, but I’m going to take these next six to eight weeks to focus on that, and I still want to achieve with you. I really have that dream with like our kids, and we have those moments and the moments that you and I want, like I really want the full circle moment with you, of course, and I really would love to do maybe one more solo run, and I’m kind of excited for you because you’ve been crushing it in the ring. I think this is going to be a great time for you, Brie, to really showcase what you have, so I think people get focused on Nikki and Brie, Nikki and Brie and so I think right now will be Brie, and then I think people will be really excited for the comeback, but I want this comeback to be epic because it’s going to be my last one in the ring.”

Brie replied: “Yeah, well, it was really funny because our life coach, Carrie, she came to WrestleMania, and I was asking her, I’m like, ‘What is it?’ Why is it, you know, it was just Nikki’s solo, and I just feel like a lot of it’s been like, I get pregnant, Nikki’s solo, or before that, before I got pregnant, it was your neck surgery, and then all of a sudden I get pregnant. I don’t know. It just kept going back and forth, back and forth of these solo things, and I go, ‘And here we are back at it again,’ where it was like Nikki had her year, I come back, all of a sudden she’s injured, and I’m just like, feels like a lot of solos.”

Nikki on being a heel: “And I got to admit, I just want to do my last run as a heel. I don’t want to be a babyface. I don’t like being a babyface.”

Nikki’s response to Brie saying it’s hard for Nikki to be a babyface: “It’s very hard. But I want character work. I want to be heel and if you and I are together, I want to be Team Bella. I want to do what we were doing then. That was fun. That was epic, and we have the stuff that you can do that with. Do you know what I mean? We have the resources, and it’s very easy to come at us with things to be a big baby face.”

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)