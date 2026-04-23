ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Rachael Ellering vs. Diamante in a Pure Rules match

-Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Adam Priest and Tommy Billington in a tornado tag match

-Mark Davis vs. Beef

-Johnny TV, Mace, and Mansoor vs. Main Man Oro, Keagan Garland, and Angel Fashion

-Stori Denali, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari vs. Angelica Risk, Brandon Cutler, and Terry Kid

-Caprice Coleman chops it up with Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty

-Billie Starkz vs. Hyan

-Angelico, Serpentico, Eddie Colon, and Orlando Colon) vs. “The Frat House” Cole Karter, Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, and Preston Vance

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on March 22, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET.