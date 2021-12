CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes’s issues, AEW’s remaining potential signings, NXT 2.0, ROH’s future, Vince McMahon McMahon and Austin Theory, and more…

Click here for the December 7 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

