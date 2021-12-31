AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s New Year’s Eve edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page for the TNT Championship.

-Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens.

-Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay in a Street Fight.

-Technique By Taz on Hook’s Redrum finisher.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Our coverage will be delayed this week due to the holiday.