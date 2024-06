By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: The Wyatt Sicks debut, Seth Rollins returns, Drew McIntyre quits, Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, and Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega vs. Kiana James in Money in the Bank qualifiers, and more (37:20)…

