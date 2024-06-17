WWE selling merchandise for the new Uncle Howdy faction

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The faction that debuted at the end of Monday’s Raw will be going by the name of Wyatt Sicks. WWE is already selling merchandise for the group via Shop.WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Man, TKO loves money. The Wyatt Sicks left a bunch of bloody bodies in the backstage area at the end of Raw. Viewers don’t know if everyone survived and yet the company is already selling merchandise for the homicidal faction. Will Wyatt Sicks name being close to “The Sickos” lead to a Tony Khan social media meltdown?