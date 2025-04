CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,675)

Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

Streamed live April 21, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show and stated that the event was sold out. Cole set up a video package that recapped WrestleMania 41 weekend…