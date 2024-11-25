WWE Raw results (11/25): Powell’s live review of Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in a WarGames advantage match, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser, New Day vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,644)

Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

Aired live November 25, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while shots aired of the exterior of the building. Tessitore, who was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, noted that the show was sold out. Shots aired of the arrivals of Bianca Belair and Naomi, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton, Ludwig Kaiser, Bron Breakker, The War Raiders, and The Judgment Day…

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia. Jackie Redmond stood in the ring and interviewed Gunther. Redmond set up footage from last week of Damian Priest getting the better of Gunther during a backstage altercation.

Gunther looked rattled after watching the footage. Redmond noted that Gunther’s WWE career has been dominant, but he’s been difference since he took a rare loss to Cody Rhodes. Redmond asked him to comment.

Damian Priest’s entrance theme played before Gunther could respond to Redmond. Priest stood at ringside and told Gunther to let everyone know how easy it will be. Priest entered the ring when Gunther didn’t respond. Priest had Redmond hand her microphone to Gunther before she exited the ring.

Priest said Gunther wants everyone to think the old Gunther is back, but they both know it’s not true. Priest said Gunther has never had to deal with a problem like him. “At Survivor Series, this problem is taking that championship,” Priest said. Priest questioned what would happen to the Ring General when he loses to a guy from the street.

Priest mentioned that it was Gunther’s interview time and encouraged him to speak. Gunther held the microphone up to his mouth, but he didn’t say anything. Gunther turned to leave, but then turned and slammed the microphone over the head of Priest.

Gunther worked over Priest and dumped him to ringside. Gunther hit Priest with a short-arm clothesline and then cleared the broadcast table. Priest fought back and ran Gunther into the ring post. Priest hoisted up Gunther and gave him a Razor’s Edge through the broadcast table. Priest held the World Heavyweight Championship belt over his head and then dropped it on Gunther…

Powell’s POV: Priest getting the better of this battle was the right move for the story that’s been told. The idea is that Gunther is vulnerable due to his lack of confidence after losing to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, so it would have been a mistake to have him regain his mojo on the go-home show.

Footage aired of the Jade Cargill injury angle from Friday’s Smackdown. Barrett said there’s no timetable for Cargill’s return…

Backstage, Naomi asked Bianca Belair about Cargill. Belair said Cargill is banged up and said it’s bad. Belair said they will get whoever did it once they find out. Naomi brought up the need for a fifth woman for the WarGames team.

Iyo Sky showed up and pitched Kairi Sane for the spot. Belair mentioned Bayley. All three women bickered.

Rhea Ripley showed up and said whoever the person is has to stay out of her way and carry their weight. Belair asked if Ripley had any suggestions. Ripley said she couldn’t care less as long as they leave her Liv Morgan. “Wow, what leadership,” Belair replied. Belair said she was going to get ready for the advantage match and told the others to figure it out…

“The LWO” Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega made their entrance. Rey and Lee headed to the ring for their tornado match heading into a commercial break… [C]

“American Made” Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile made their entrance, but only the Creeds headed to the ring…

1. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a tornado tag match. Tessitore explained the rules of the match allowing all four men in the ring at once. Lee had Brutus in the tree of woe and set up for a double stomp, but Julius jumped up and superplexed Lee. Brutus laughed at Lee before freeing himself.

Moments later, Lee pulled Brutus off the apron with a huracanrana. Rey put Julius in position for a 619. Rey ran the ropes, but Julius shot up and drilled him with a clothesline. Julius stood in the ring and glared at Lee, who was at ringside. [C]

Julius hit a 450 plash on Rey and had him beat, but Lee broke up the pin. Lee put Julius down with a DDT and had him beat, but Brutus broke up his pin. A short time later, Rey hit a double 619 and Lee followed up with a double double stomp.

Rey performed a sliding dive onto Brutus. Lee executed a clunky move on Julius at ringside. Julius came right back with a suplex and then returned to the ring. Rey performed a rough huracanrana that put Julius in position for a 619.

Brutus went after Rey, who shot him toward the referee in the corner. Chad Gable showed up and twisted Rey’s mask so that he couldn’t see. Julius rolled up Rey and got the three count…

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed defeated Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in 10:45 in a tornado tag match.

Gable and the Creeds had an over the top celebration that included posing on the broadcast table…

Powell’s POV: There were a couple of clunky spots, but there was more good than bad with some some cool and impressive spots along the way.

Highlights aired of Paul Heyman’s return along with CM Punk on Friday’s Smackdown. The video included clips of fans watching the segment and freaking out. A graphic noted that it generated over 72 million views on social media, making it the most viewed clip of anything from Smackdown in 2024…

Bron Breakker made his entrance… [C]

Tessitore hyped Cody Rhodes appearing on Thursday’s edition of The Tonight Show on NBC…

Inside Judgment Day’s Clubhouse, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were talking when Finn Balor said they should hae more faith in their teammates. R-Truth showed up and acted liked he belonged. Balor told Truth get leave. Truth said they’re not a family anymore and Thanksgiving is off, then stormed away.

Balor said Morgan should be concerned about being locked in the WarGames cage, then spoke about Dom letting Damian Priest get back in the title picture, and Dom and Carlito losing to the War Raiders. Balor switched to being positive and said they are one big happy family no matter what happens…

Ludwig Kaiser made his entrance…

2. Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a non-title match. Kaiser took offensive control until Breakker performed a gutbuster. Kaiser went to ringside. Breakker followed and charged for a spear that Kaiser avoided, causing Breakker to crash into the side of the broadcast table a couple minutes into the match. [C]

Tessitore listed the attendance as 13,216. Kaiser worked over Breakker. A chant broke out in support of Breakker, who fired up and took offensive control. Breakker hit a top rope Frankensteiner and let out a primal scream before going for a spear, but Kaiser beat him to the punch with a step-up enzuigiri.

Breakker crawled from the apron onto the ring steps. Kaiser rolled to ringside and motioned as if he was setting up for a move, but Sheamus ran out and hit him from behind for the apparent disqualification.

Ludwig Kaiser beat Bron Breakker by apparent DQ in 9:00.

Sheamus worked over Kaiser until Breakker pulled him off. Sheamus shoved Breakker. A group of producers and security guards tried to stop Breakker and Sheamus from brawling heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I assume they are setting up a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Title, perhaps even for Survivor Series since they only have three matches advertised thus far. Breakker took a hell of a bump when he collided with the broadcast table before the break.

Breakker, Kaiser, and Sheamus were fighting on the stage coming out of the break. Barrett said they fought backstage and returned. Raw general manager Adam Pearce came out and blew his top before announcing three three men will meet in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Title will take place at Survivor Series…

Tessitore and Barrett spoke at their desk and set up a video package that recapped the drama involving The Bloodline, OG Bloodline, Paul Heyman, and CM Punk…

[Hour Two] Cathy Kelley interviewed Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a locker room and asked them about CM Punk joining their WarGames team. Zayn said they were shocked and he never thought in a million years it would be CM Punk.

Zayn said Punk is a complicated guy and anyone who has history with him has a complicated history, including Roman Reigns. Zayn said he was told that Reigns and Punk will sit down and talk on Friday. Zayn said he wants to trust Punk, but the million dollar question is whether they can.

Jimmy Uso said they could trust Punk because The Wiseman said it was okay to do so. Jimmy said they just need Jey to win the advantage match against Jacob Fatu on Smackdown. Jey cut a brief promo about the match…

World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh made their entrance. The entrance of The War Raiders followed…

3. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the World Tag Team Titles. The War Raiders jumped out to a fast start. Erik bodyslammed Ivar onto Balor. The champions both ducked out to ringside and then Ivar hit them with a dive off the apron. [C]

Tessitore said Balor and McDonagh worked over the neck of Erik’s neck throughout the commercial break. Ivar eventually took a hot tag and then worked over McDonagh. Balor tried to help, but Ivar took him out with a spin kick.

Erik tagged in and the War Raiders hit their Viking Experience finisher on McDonagh. Erik had the pin, but Balor broke it up. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito came out. Dom saved McDonagh from another pin attempt by putting McDonagh’s foot on the rope.

The referee was scodling Dom and Carlito when Ivar climbed up top. Balor cut off Ivar and pulled him into a clothesline via the top rope. McDonagh rolled up Ivar and pinned him…

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar in 9:55 to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A Judgment Day finish to an otherwise solid tag team match. I suppose the War Raiders were protected if they want to run this back.

A video package set up New Day’s ten-year anniversary celebration for next week’s Raw…

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were all smiles as they watched the video backstage. Woods said they should squash what’s happened over the last couple of months. Woods told Kingston he loved him, then Kingston returned the favor. Woods said next week would be the greatest night of their careers. Kingston said they should head to the ring and show everyone what they are all about. The duo made their entrance… [C]

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was shown at ringside wearing a Roman Reigns t-shirt… Alpha Academy made their entrance…

4. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “Alpha Academy” Otis and Akira Tozawa (w/Maxxine Dupri). Barrett said New Day should call it a day if they lose the match. Kingston and Woods argued over which one of them would start the match.

Woods went to the apron and then tagged Kingston’s back to enter the match. Otis hit a Caterpillar on Woods. Tozawa tagged in and hit a top rope senton on Woods before pinning him.

“Alpha Academy” Otis and Akira Tozawa defeated “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in 1:05.

After the match, Barrett said New Day hit rock bottom. Kingston and Woods argued. Woods left the ring. Kingston followed and they continued to bicker as they headed backstage. A cameraman followed.

Woods asked Kingston if he was going to help him at some point. Kingston recalled giving Woods his Intercontinental Title shot. Kingston said he was on bended knee for Woods during his King of the Ring run. Kingston said Woods fumbled the title shot and the crowd.

Kingston said there’s a reason why he and Big E never let Woods call the shot. Kingston said Woods is too reckless and makes too many mistakes. Woods said Kingston was too terrified to take a title shot before he came along. Woods said he’s the reason Kingston became champion.

Kingston said he was a WWE Hall of Famer when Woods met him and that’s why Woods asked him to join the group. Kingston said Woods shouldn’t be talking about championships because he still hasn’t won a singles championship.

Kingston asked Woods if he knows why he has not been a singles champion like him and Big E. Kingston said it’s because Woods hasn’t been good enough and declared that it’s not his fault. Woods said he was good enough to fight for Kingston and take beatings for him.

Woods said they handed him KofiMania and he pissed away by losing to Brock Lesnar in six seconds. Kingston said if Woods was anyone else, and then Woods cut him off and asked if he would finally get mad. Kingston told Woods he would see him at the reunion. Woods said he would see Kingston at the anniversary and then they went separate ways…

Powell’s POV: An A+ bitch session! That was great and I’m anxious to see what they have planned for next week.

In another part of the backstage area, The Miz told Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Akam, and Rezar that he saw the Wyatt Sicks outside. Kross cut him off and asked if they saw Miz. Kross told Scarlett to stay behind. Miz said maybe he should stay behind too. The AOP duo dragged Miz along. Scarlett looked in the mirror and saw Nikki Cross sitting behind her… [C]

Tessitore hyped the behind the scenes footage video that WWE released for CM Punk’s return to the company a year ago…

The Miz and AOP returned. Miz flinched when he saw Pete Dunne, who asked if he’d seen R-Truth. Miz said no and told Dunne to beat up Truth on his behalf. Kross reminded Miz to knock on their dressing room door. Kross entered the room and Scarlett freaked out inside the trashed room and eventually told him that Nikki Cross was responsible. A lipstick note on the mirror read, “Everyone has something to lose”…

Footage aired from “earlier tonight” of Raw general manager Adam Pearce introducing a Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Pearce said there will be a tournament for the new belt and it will begin next week on Raw…

Powell’s POV: Two new secondary titles for the women feels like it’s too much for the current roster. That said, they do have a lot of great female talent in NXT who seem ready to make the leap.

The broadcast team ran through the Survivor Series WarGames card…

Backstage, Nia Jax spoke with Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan. Jax said WarGames is over as far as she’s concerned due to Jade Cargill’s injury. Jax said she doesn’t care if she beats Biance Belair. She said it’s about squashing Belair so they would have a 5-3 advantage…

Bianca Belair made her entrance for the main event… [C]

A Bloodline video aired with Solo Sikoa seated at a table with Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed standing behind him. Sikoa said it was five days until WarGames. He spoke about The Wiseman and CM Punk returning. Sikoa said Reigns took his best shot and now it’s his turn. Sikoa mentioned the Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu advantage match for Friday’s Smackdown…

Tessitore explained how the WarGames advantage works. A graphic listed Belair as having the most wins in WWE in 2024 with 24. Bron Breakker was second with 22 wins, and Damian Priest, Jade Cargill, and Jey Uso were tied for third with 21 wins each…

Nia Jax made her entrance. A graphic listed the Survivor Series countdown show started at 3CT/4ET…

5. Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in a WarGames advantage match. Jax attacked Belair once the referee called for the bell. Belair battled back and used a big boot to send Jax to the floor. Belair went to the apron and dove at Jax, who caught her and then slammed her against the ring post casing twice. Jax ran Belair into the barricade. [C]

Jax hit Belair with a senton and covered her for a two count. Belair avoided a sit-down splash in the corner. Belair avoided a charging Jax, who went through the ropes to the floor. Belair performed a slingshot crossbody block on Jax at ringside. Belair rolled Jax back inside the ring and followed.

Belair went for a handspring into a standing moonsault, but Jax avoided it. Jax hit a leg drop for a two count. Jax went to the middle rope and performed another leg drop for a near fall. Jax went back to the ropes, but Belair got back to her feet and shoved Jax to the apron.

Belair went for a deadlift supelex, but Jax swatted her away. Jax climbed the ropes. Belair cut her off and press slammed her. Damn. Belair hit the handspring into a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Jax cut off Belair with a headbutt and then put her down with a Samoan Drop. Jax went for the Annihilator, but Belair cut her off on the ropes and pulled her off with a modified side suplex, which led to a near fall.

Belair set up for her finisher, but Jax avoided it and splashed her in the corner. Jax sent Belair to ringside and followed. Jax cleared the broadcast table and performed a Samoan Drop onto the desk.

Jax returned to the ring and was willing to take the count-out, but she went back to ringside when Belair showed signs of life. Jax ran Belair into the ring steps and returned to the ring. The referee counted again while Jax stood on the middle rope. Bayley came out and pulled Jax off the ropes. Belair returned to the ring and hit a 450 splash from the top rope and scored the pin…

Bianca Belair defeated Nia Jax in 11:05 in a WarGames advantage match.

After the match, Belair looked at Bayley and smiled while Tessitore questioned if they just found the fifth member of the WarGames team. Bayley smiled back at Belair and nodded as the show concluded…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable main event. Jax has her power spots down. It’s a shame that Jade Cargill got hurt and here’s hoping for a speedy recovery, but I am happy to see Bianca back in the singles mix. They didn’t officially name Bayley as the fifth member of the team, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see if they make an announcement on social media or on Friday’s Smackdown.

Overall, this was a good episode that did a nice job of selling WarGames even though the top storyline is playing out on Smackdown. I will be back with my weekly same night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members. You can join us for just $1 for one month! Use the coupon code fall24 when you sign up via PWMembership.net. Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading the show below. Have a great Thanksgiving!