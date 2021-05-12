A&E’s Booker T biography and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures viewership counts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sundays A&E biography on Booker T produced 595,000 viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The biography finished 17th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a .24 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures scored 555,000 viewers for A&E and finished 20th in the cable ratings with a .22 rating. The show featured Booker T searching for lost memorabilia.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Randy Savage biography drew 790,000 viewers with a .31 rating in the 18-49 demo. Meanwhile, last week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures drew 563,000 viewers and a .31 rating. It will be interesting to see how Sunday’s biography on Shawn Michaels performs while airing opposite the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.