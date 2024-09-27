What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s USA Network show

September 27, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Solo Sikoa returns

-Naomi vs. Bayley for a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship at WWE Bad Blood

-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Michin vs. Piper Niven

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.