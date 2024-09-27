WWE announces annual holiday tour live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce new live events.
September 27, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced nine live events including the company’s live holiday tour.
Tickets for each live event go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10am local. Visit wwe.com/events for more information.
|Thursday, December 26
|Jacksonville, FL
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Friday, December 27
|Pittsburgh, PA
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|PPG Paints Arena
|Friday, December 27
|Tampa, FL
|Friday Night SmackDown
|Amalie Arena
|Saturday, December 28
|Baltimore, MD
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|CFG Bank Arena
|Saturday, December 28
|Orlando, FL
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Kia Center
|Sunday, December 29
|Chicago, IL
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Allstate Arena
|Sunday, December 29
|Miami, FL
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Kaseya Center
|Monday, December 30
|Houston, TX
|Monday Night RAW
|Toyota Center
|Monday, December 30
|Detroit, MI
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Little Caesars Arena
Powell’s POV: TKO has announced that they intend to reduce the live event count going forward. The annual holiday tour has survived the purge this year. The most notable date on the tour is December 28 in Orlando, as the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view will be held the same night in Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena.
