WWE announces annual holiday tour live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce new live events.

September 27, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced nine live events including the company’s live holiday tour.

Tickets for each live event go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10am local. Visit wwe.com/events for more information.

Thursday, December 26 Jacksonville, FL WWE Live Holiday Tour Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum Friday, December 27 Pittsburgh, PA WWE Live Holiday Tour PPG Paints Arena Friday, December 27 Tampa, FL Friday Night SmackDown Amalie Arena Saturday, December 28 Baltimore, MD WWE Live Holiday Tour CFG Bank Arena Saturday, December 28 Orlando, FL WWE Live Holiday Tour Kia Center Sunday, December 29 Chicago, IL WWE Live Holiday Tour Allstate Arena Sunday, December 29 Miami, FL WWE Live Holiday Tour Kaseya Center Monday, December 30 Houston, TX Monday Night RAW Toyota Center Monday, December 30 Detroit, MI WWE Live Holiday Tour Little Caesars Arena

Powell’s POV: TKO has announced that they intend to reduce the live event count going forward. The annual holiday tour has survived the purge this year. The most notable date on the tour is December 28 in Orlando, as the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view will be held the same night in Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena.