Prestige Wrestling “Roseland XI” results (4/12): Vetter’s review of Alan Angels vs. Timothy Thatcher for the Prestige Title, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Calvin Tankman, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Matt Brannigan

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Prestige Wrestling “Roseland XI”

April 12, 2025, in Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

This show aired live and free on YouTube. Lighting was really good, and the building was packed with maybe 800 fans. The commentary vanished behind the sound of the crowd, however. Their volume got turned up before the first match and I can hear Jordan Castle and Brian Zane now!

1. Kevin Blackwood vs. KZY. I admittedly haven’t seen Dragon Gate’s KZY (pronounced ‘kay-zee’) in several months. They shook hands before locking up and they worked each other’s arms. KZY is a goofball like a Colt Cabana or an R-Truth and he did some comedy stuff early on. Blackwood hit a doublestomp to the chest at 4:30. He hit a running knee and a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall at 6:30. KZY hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. KZY hit some running back elbows. Blackwood hit an enzuigiri at 10:00. KZY hit a straight punch to the jaw. Kevin hit a German Suplex and a brainbuster for a believable nearfall. Kevin hit a Helluva Kick and a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone of a standing KZY for the pin. A really good opener.

Kevin Blackwood defeated KZY at 11:16.

* Sean Waltman came to the ring, wearing an NWO T-Shirt. He barely got to say a word before he was interrupted by Alan Angels, and the crowd LOUDLY booed him and chanted profanities at him. Timothy Thatcher jumped in the ring and hit a European Uppercut on Angels, Waltman set up for a Bronco Buster, but Angels bailed to the back before the move.

2. “Crush Boys” Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander vs. Andrew Everett and Trevor Lee for the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles. Castle said it is the first time Everett and Lee have teamed up in eight years! Titus and Trevor Lee opened, and they avoided each other’s big moves and had a standoff. Everett tagged in, so Charlie got in at 2:00, and the crowd chanted, “he’s a giant!” at Everett. Those two traded quicker reversals, then they shook hands. Lee demanded to be tagged back in and was clearly frustrated at Everett. The CB hit stereo basement dropkicks. Lee hit some roundhouse kicks to Titus’ chest and celebrated.

Lee hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron on Titus at 6:00. Everett dropped Titus with a chop and they kept Alexander in their corner. Everett hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Lee hit a standing dropkick. Charlie finally got a hot tag at 9:00 and he hit a double Pele Kick. He hit a standing corkscrew moonsault on Everett. Everett hit a Frankensteiner on Charlie for a nearfall at 11:30. Titus hit a running kick on Everett, then a Lethal Injection on Lee. Lee hit a decapitating clothesline on Charlie. Everett hit a spike huracanrana on Titus, but Charlie made the save, and all four were down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Everett hit a springboard Swanton on Charlie at 14:00. Charlie nailed a Poison Rana on Everett. Titus hit the Chaos Theory on Everett, then a flip dive to the floor to take out Lee. It allowed Charlie to nail a top-rope Shooting Star Press to pin Everett. That was great. Lee yelled at Everett, and he eventually pushed him, so Andrew pushed him back, knocking Lee down. Trevor stormed to the back alone.

Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander defeated Andrew Everett and Trevor Lee to retain the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles at 14:39.

3. Ho Ho Lun vs. Ishin vs. Susumu Yokosuka vs. Ethan HD in a four-way. You may recall that Chinese wrestler Lun appeared in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic. My first time seeing Ishin; he’s a bit portly with wildly, uncombed hair. Also my first time seeing Yokosuka; he wore a wolf mask to the ring but he took it off before the bell. He wore denim shorts and a purple shirt, and his whole vibe makes me think of Yoh’s current gimmick, but he’s older than Yoh. Ishin shook everyone’s hand, but he kicked Yokosuka, so everyone stomped on Ishin.

They did more comedy of shaking hands but then kicking each other; the crowd was into this. Lun hit a missile dropkick at 3:30. Ethan hit a standing moonsault and a standing Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Ishin hit a delayed vertical suplex on Lun at 6:00. Yokosuka hit an Exploder Suplex. Ethan hit a top-rope doublestomp and a package powerbomb to pin Ishin. Fun match.

Ethan HD defeated Ho Ho Lun, Ishin, and Susumu Yokosuka in a four-way at 7:53.

4. AZM vs. Hyan. AZM was in Chicago for NJPW just 24 hours ago. Standing switches and they worked each other’s left arm to open, and they had a standoff at 2:00. Hyan leaned her against the ropes and hit some LOUD chops, then she hit a back suplex for a nearfall. She applied a modified Figure Four, but AZM reached the ropes at 4:00. AZM hit a suplex and was fired up, and she hit a dropkick into the corner, then a missile dropkick. She hit a sunset flip powerbomb at 6:30, then a running knee and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall.

Hyan applied a modified Octopus submission hold, stretching AZM in the middle of the ring. AZM escaped, hit a spin kick to the head, and they were both down. AZM hit a German Suplex for a believable nearfall at 8:30. She spun Hyan to the mat and applied a double-armbar, but Hyan quickly got a foot on the ropes and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. They fought on the ring apron, and Hyan dropped her face-first on the apron. In the ring, AZM hit an armdrag off the top rope, then a top-rope doublestomp to Hyan’s stomach for a believable nearfall at 11:00.

They traded rollups. Hyan cut her in half with a spear and they were both down, and this crowd was going NUTS. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Hyan hit a pump kick to the chest. AZM avoided a powerbomb and crashed her weight onto Hyan’s chest. AZM then hit a double-underhook Canadian Destroyer for the pin. That was really, really good.

AZM defeated Hyan at 13:50.

5. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zack Wentz vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. Wentz and Williams opened with basic reversals. The Rascalz hit some quick team moves on Icarus. Icarus grounded Zack in a cravat. Icarus hit a diving forearm to the back of Wentz’s head and applied a vicious sleeper, swinging Zack’s head at 4:00 and was booed. Trey finally got a hot tag and hit a missile dropkick on Icarus, then a huracanrana and an enzuigiri. They hit the MCMGuns team offense moves, which Jordan Castle noted. Williams hit a handspring-back-clothesline on Trey and they were both down at 7:30.

Icarus faked a tag but the ref saw it and he ordered Icarus out. Williams got a rollup for a nearfall, and Castle said the fakeout “was by design.” Williams hit a brainbuster for a nearfall, and he switched to a cross-arm breaker. Meanwhile, Icarus tied up Zack in an Octopus Stretch! Zack finally escaped and dumped Icarus onto Travis to break up the submission hold. Alan Angels suddenly appeared and slid a title belt into the ring. However, the Rascalz hit some superkicks, including one on Angels. Trey then pinned Williams. Good action. Jordan Castle said Alan Angels “did more harm than good” out there.

Trey Miguel and Zack Wentz defeated Travis Williams and Judas Icarus at 10:10.

6. Elliot Tyler (w/Sid Sylum) vs. Drexl in a dog collar match. Tyler is a rotund, short kid; a few months ago, he attacked Drexl while Drexl was giving what appeared to be a retirement speech. This took forever to get going, as Tyler was yelling at fans and ready to fight them, and he delayed letting the ref put the collar around his neck. We finally got underway and Drexl pulled on the links to pull Tyler in close, and he whipped the kid over the back with the chain. They fought to the floor; the crowd was so packed in, there wasn’t much room for them to fight at ringside.

Tyler was bleeding from the forehead as he stood up, and they got back into the ring at 4:30. Drexl placed the chain across Tyler’s forehead and punched at it to make the cut bigger, and the crowd chanted “You deserve it!” at Tyler. Drexl tied him in the Tree of Woe, then he stood on the floor and choked Tyler with the dog collar! Tyler began stomping on Drexl and kept the veteran grounded. Drexl hit a twisting neckbreaker at 9:30. Sid Sylum got in the ring and confronted Drexl, but two masked guys got in the ring. They took the ‘Scream’ masks off and it’s the Flamin‘ Aces! One of them hit a flip dive to the floor on Sylum.

Meanwhile in the ring, Drexl kept whipping Tyler with the chain, and he hit a standing neckbreaker at 12:30 for a believable nearfall. Tyler hit a low blow but Drexl shrugged it off and seemed to enjoy it! Drexl hit a piledriver and applied a modified crossface, with the chain going over Tyler’s eyes, but Tyler rolled to the floor at 14:00. Back in the ring, Tyler had regained control. Drexl applied a sleeper; they charged into the corner and Drexl hit his head on a chair wedged in the corner! They both fell backward to the mat, but Tyler landed on top and got the pin! Decent brawl.

Elliot Tyler defeated Drexl in a dog collar match at 15:36.

* Intermission but YouTube allows the easy fast-forward. It went about 15 minutes even.

7. “Ultrapower” Jaiden and Amira vs. “Midnight Heat’ Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson for the Prestige Tag Team Titles. The champs wore similar light blue gear with white trim. Amira opened against Pearl; she’s a powerhouse but she’s short, and Eddie easily shoved her to the mat and kicked her. He went for a belly-to-belly bearhug but she punched him and bit him to escape at 2:00, then she hit a huracanrana. Eddie caught her and hit a backbreaker over his knee and was loudly booed. Gibson entered and hit a back suplex.

Jaiden tagged in for the first time at 4:00 and hit a basement dropkick on Gibson. Gibson hit a backbreaker over his knee on Amira, and the MH kept her in their corner and worked her over. Jaiden got a hot tag at 8:00 and hit some clotheslines and Superman Punches. The heels went for a move but he escaped and did a “superheroes’ landing.” He hit a Sliced Bread for a nearfall. The heels hit a team slam on Amira. Gibson hit a guillotine leg drop and pinned her! New champs! The crowd was shocked it was already over, and this was a decisive win. Castle said he was speechless.

Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl defeated Amira and Jaiden to win the Prestige Tag Team Titles at 9:48.

* Jack Hammer and the massive Sledge Hammer got into the ring to chase off the heels before they could beat up the former champs more.

8. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Matt Brannigan. Sabre got a nice pop and a “welcome back!” chant. I always say that Brannigan reminds me of WCW-era Lenny Lane. He carried two alcoholic drinks to the ring. (He does a lot of comedy but he’s a good wrestler with a good physique.) The crowd insisted he “chug” his drink, so he sipped the mixed drink from a straw. The commentators joked that this might not be a high “star rating” match. Sabre took a sip but he winced and didn’t like it. Funny. We finally got underway with some basic standing reversals. Sabre, of course, tied up the left arm and worked it over, and they did some comedy with Sabre “giving instructions” on how to roll out of it.

Brannigan couldn’t kip up, so Sabre applied a crossarm breaker, but Brannigan got to the ropes at 3:00. Zack dumped a drink and was booed. That fired up Matt, who did some mat-based offense to the delight of the crowd. Sabre applied a modified Muta Lock, tying up the legs while cranking on the neck, at 6:00, but Matt again rolled to the ropes to escape. They got up and Zack hit some European Uppercuts. He hopped on Matt’s back and applied a sleeper, and he turned it into an Octopus Stretch. Brannigan hit a clothesline and they were both down at 8:30.

Brannigan hit an Iconoclasm, flipping Sabre from the top rope to the mat. Matt hit a Death Valley Driver and was fired up. Sabre applied a Triangle Choke out of nowhere! However, Matt stood up and hit a powerbomb to escape at 11:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes Brannigan twisted Sabre’s nipples and that popped the crowd, and he hit a chokeslam. Brannigan took a sip from a drink for liquid courage, but he missed a Swanton Bomb. Sabre immediately hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall at 13:30. Brannigan got a backslide, but Sabre flipped Matt over and got his own pin. A really fun, highly watchable match.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Matt Brannigan at 14:06.

9. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Calvin Tankman. Both men competed in Chicago 24 hours ago, as Tankman was in Freelance Wrestling, while Ishii won the NJPW Strong title from Gabe Kidd at Windy City Riot (which I attended!), and it’s Ishii’s debut here. They tied up and the bigger Tankman easily shoved him to the mat. Ishii got up and hit some chops, so Calvin returned them. Tankman hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 2:30. They traded chops, and Ishii hit a clothesline into the corner at 5:00. Ishii tried a suplex but couldn’t lift him.

Castle said Tankman is headed on a Japan tour soon; Calvin hit a backbreaker over his knee and a clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a pop-up spinning back fist for a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a clothesline but Ishii powered up to his feet. Calvin hit a fallaway slam but Ishii again powered up, and Ishii hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. Calvin hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, then a Hidden Blade forearm to the back of the head for a believable nearfall; the crowd thought that was three at 9:30. The ref went to call for the bell, but promoter Will Quintana ordered the match to continue.

Ishii hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. They traded more blows. Calvin climbed the ropes! He missed a massive moonsault. Ishii immediately hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 11:30. “What a damned match!” Castle shouted. Ishii hit the brainbuster for the pin. I’ll agree with Castle — what a match!

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Calvin Tankman at 11:58.

10. Alan Angels vs. Timothy Thatcher for the Prestige Heavyweight Title. Thatcher of course has quite the height and overall size advantage, and the crowd chanted, “Thatcher’s gonna kill you!” He immediately tied up Angels’ left arm, and Alan rolled to the floor at 1:00 to regroup. Back in the ring, Timothy went right back to the armbar, and he hit a European Uppercut. Angels went to the floor, so this time, Thatcher followed, and they brawled into the crowd. They got onto the stage at 4:30, where Thatcher snapped Alan’s left arm. They brawled back to the main level and around the building.

Angels dove through the ropes and barreled onto Thatcher at 6:00. Back in the ring, Angels now tied up Thatcher’s left arm and kept Timothy grounded. He hit a DDT for a nearfall at 9:00, but Angels also was selling an arm injury. Thatcher hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 11:00 and he fired up. Angels hit a series of kicks and a standing neckbreaker. Thatcher unloaded a full series of European Uppercuts in the corner, but Angels dropped him face-first on the middle turnbuckle, and Alan hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 13:00.

Angels hit another neckbreaker, and he applied the Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn), but Thatcher rolled him over and got a nearfall. Timothy applied a Fujiwara Armbar at 15:00, but Angels grabbed the ref to free himself, and Angels hit an enzuigiri on Thatcher. The ref was down.

Icarus and Williams came to the ring! Thatcher hit them, but Angels hit Thatcher with his title belt. Angels immediately applied the Halo Stretch, and the ref called for the bell. The crowd was not happy about this finish at all.

Alan Angels defeated Timothy Thatcher to retain the Prestige Title at 16:22.

* Angels wanted Williams to hit Thatcher with the title belt, but Williams refused! Icarus also refused! Angels yelled at them, so Icarus hit Angels! Williams then grabbed Angels and hit his version of Angel’s Wings on Alan! So, it looks like Sinner and Saint just turned babyface here.

Final Thoughts: These Prestige shows are just so good, and I’m happy they posted this on YouTube so fans can see it. I wouldn’t have expected it going in, but Hyan-AZM earned best match. That was a top-notch indy women’s wrestling match. I’ll narrowly go with Tankman-Ishi over Starboy/Titus vs. Lee/Everett, which takes third. The Sabre-Brannigan match was fun for honorable mention. The main event was good even though the finishing sequence left me disappointed. I’ll add that unlike most YouTube videos, I was able to watch this without any annoying commercials every few minutes — it streamed with no ads. This gets a strong recommendation.