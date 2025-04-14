WWE Raw in Sacramento, Q&A audio show, Lita, Marina Shafir, Julio Dinero, Rebecca DiPietro, King Mo, Monty Brown, Marq Quen, Tony Anthony, Nobuhiko Takada, Brian Adams, Larry Winters, Antonino Rocca, Stan Stasiak

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania 41 week is here. WWE Raw is live tonight from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center. The show features the final push for WrestleMania 41. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show will be available today exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Sacramento, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Boston, Thursday’s AEW Collision in Boston, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Las Vegas, and all WrestleMania weekend events. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Julio Dinero (Brian Wohl) is 52 today.

-Lita (Amy Dumas) is 49 today.

-Rebecca DiPietro is 45 today.

-Marina Shafir is 37 today.

-The late Brian “Crush” Adams was born on April 14, 1964. He died of a drug overdose at age 43 on August 13, 2007.

-The late Larry Winters was born on April 14, 1956. He died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.

-King Mo (Robert Horne) of the Men On A Mission tag team turned 58 on Sunday.

-Former pro wrestler Monty Brown turned 55 on Sunday. He also worked as Marcus Cor Von in WWE.

-The late Antonino Rocca (Antonino Biasetton) was born on April 13, 1927. He died due to complications following a urinary infection at age 49 on March 15, 1977.

-The late Stan Stasiak (George Emile Stipich) was born on April 13, 1937. He died of heart failure at age 60 on June 19, 1997.

-Tony Anthony turned 65 on Saturday.

-Nobuhiko Takada turned 63 on Saturday.

-Marq Quen (DaQuentin Redden) of the Private Party tag team turned 31 on Saturday.