Dreamwave Wrestling “Uprising 5” results (4/11): Vetter’s review of Maggie Lee vs. Kylie Rae for the Dreamwave Women’s Title, Missa Kate vs. Shazza McKenzie, Brooke Havok vs. Fallyn Grey

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Uprising 5”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 11, 2025 in La Salle, Illinois at Kaycee Club

LaSalle is roughly a 90-minute drive west of Chicago. These shows always draw well. They leave the lights on and it’s easy to see. Kylie Fields and Zeke Zshe provided commentary.

* In the day leading up to the show, it was announced that Zayda Steel would not be able to attend the double-header of shows. It is unclear if WWE pulled her off the show, but I’ll note that fellow WWE prospect Kylie Rae was still here in the main event. Most of this roster have appeared on the prior Uprising shows and are familiar faces on the indy scene, but we do have three newcomers here, named Storm Denali, Fallyn Grey and Izzy B.

1. B3cca vs. Brittnie Brooks. International pop star B3cca sang her way to the ring. She got on the mic and told Brittnie that “she is getting served,” as her lawyers have assured her she has a rock-solid legal case against her for copyright infringement. Brittnie responded by tackling B3cca and we had the bell! B3cca hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 1:30 and kept Brooks grounded. B3cca hit some snap suplexes. Brittnie finally hit her own snap suplex. B3cca hit an X-Factor for a nearfall at 4:00. B3cca missed a moonsault. They traded forearm strikes. Brittnie hit a sunset flip into the corner and got a nearfall at 6:30.

B3cca hit a doublestomp to the chest and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. B3cca applied a Boston Crab at 8:30 and sat down on Brittnie’s butt, but Brooks reached the ropes. Brittnie hit a splash off the apron onto B3cca on the floor. In the ring, B3cca got a rollup with her feet on the ropes and she shoved the ref. Brittnie immediately hit her “It’s Brittnie Bitch!” (Eye of the Hurricane inverted DDT) for the pin. That was really good.

Brittnie Brooks defeated B3cca at 10:40.

2. Zamaya vs. Masha Slamovich. With the way Zamaya combs her hair straight up, the Bull Nakano comparison is intentional. Masha had her TNA Knockouts Title. An intense lockup to open. Masha kicked her in the face and hit a hard clothesline, then a stiff kick to the spine at 1:30, then a running Penalty Kick to the chest for a nearfall, and Zamaya rolled to the apron. They briefly brawled on the floor. Zamaya caught her with a kick as Masha was re-entering the ring, and it allowed Zamaya to take control.

Zamaya choked Masha in the ropes and kept her grounded. Masha hit a running knee in the corner, a Helluva Kick, and a rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 6:00. Zamaya cut her in half with a spear for a nearfall. Masha hit a running knee and the White Knight Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Good action but the winner was never in doubt.

Masha Slamovich defeated Zamaya at 7:18.

3. Rebecca J. Scott vs. Gabby Forza vs. Emily Jaye vs. Airica Demia for the Uprising Alternative Title. I always compare the short blonde Scott to former TNA wrestler Taylor Wilde, and she’s been champion for a while now. Green-haired Demia has been on AEW, as has Emily Jaye, who has long, black hair. Gabby is the thicker powerhouse from the Northeast and has a clear size advantage over everyone else. Rebecca hit a flying kick on Emily at the bell, sending Jaye to the floor. Gabby and Rebecca traded reversals. Rebecca applied a crossarm breaker, but Gabby tossed her into the corner to escape at 2:00, then Gabby hit a Samoan Drop.

Gabby hit a double clothesline on Airica and Emily. Gabby put both of them on her shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop! Demia hit a running shoulder tackle on Emily. Emily hit a running Penalty Kick on Rebecca for a nearfall. Gabby hit some forearm strikes on Rebecca. Emily hit a Frankensteiner on Rebecca. Gabby and Rebecca stared at each other as they hit stereo Death Valley Drivers at 5:30, then they brawled. In a neat spot, Gabby had one woman in her arms and another on her back, but Rebecca hit a dropkick to send all three to the mat. Gabby nailed an Oklahoma Stampede on Rebecca at 7:30. Gabby held Rebecca up for a Gorilla Press, but Rebecca escaped, applied a sleeper out of nowhere, and Gabby tapped out! Fun match.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Gabby Forza, Emily Jaye, and Airica Demia to retain the Uprising Alternative Title at 8:17.

4. J-Rod (w/Those Damn Coyotes) vs. Stori Denali. I hadn’t seen Denali before; she has long black hair and high-fived fans as she walked to the ring. She was announced as 6’3″ and that may be legit! Her face makes me think of Roxanne Perez; she doesn’t have a cagematch.net entry, so I don’t know how long she’s been wrestling. J-Rod is athletic and tall, maybe 5’11”, and she wore a basic black top and bottom. They immediately traded forearm strikes and the commentators said it’s rare for J-Rod to be facing a woman taller than her! Denali hit a bodyslam and a spinning heel kick in the corner (the move felt like it was at three-quarters speed.) Vic Capri suddenly appeared at ringside, and he struck Denali and pushed her into the ring, allowing J-Rod to stomp on her.

Vic choked Denali in the ropes and the crowd was irate! J-Rod hit a stiff kick to the spine at 3:30 and remained in charge. J-Rod dropped her snake-eyes, but Denali hit a Mafia Kick and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Story hit a jumping knee, then a side slam. Vic hopped on the apron to distract the ref. J-Rod hit a spear, but Story landed in the ropes. J-Rod dragged her to the middle and got a nearfall at 6:00. J-Rod charged but Denali blocked it with a knee lift. Vic again distracted Denali. J-Rod wrapped a chain around her wrist, punched Denali, and scored the tainted pin. I enjoyed that. Stori needs some work but as my basketball coach always said, “You can’t teach height.” The point is Stori’s size alone will get her some looks.

J-Rod defeated Stori Denali at 6:55.

5. Brooke Havok vs. Fallyn Grey. This is also an Uprising debut for Grey, who is a last-minute fill-in for Zayda Steel; she also doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio. Fallyn wore large wings on her back, but she made it clear she’s a heel. Basic action early on, and they brawled to the floor. In the ring, Fallyn hit a running knee to the back and choked her in the ropes at 3:30. Kyle Fields noted that five women who have wrestled on Uprising shows have signed a TNA or WWE ID contract. Grey was in charge and kept Havok grounded, hitting a Meteora for a nearfall at 5:30. Havok hit a corkscrew senton for a nearfall. Havok fell to the mat and hit a mule kick, then a pump-handle powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Havok hit a running knee for a nearfall. Fallyn hit a swinging faceplant for the pin! I didn’t expect that!

Fallyn Grey defeated Brooke Havok at 9:26.

* Fallyn got on the mic and challenged Brittnie Brooks to a match on Saturday. (Sounds like Fallyn is taking both of Zayda’s scheduled matches this weekend.)

6. Missa Kate vs. Shazza McKenzie. “The Chicago Sweetheart” jawed at the fans, so she’s no babyface here. They both grabbed each other’s hair and refused to let go. They both went for cheap shots, showing you can’t trust either of them! They both did the splits at 2:30, but it hurt Kate. Shazza hit a stiff kick to the spine. Kate tried to head to the back but Shazza dragged her by the hair back to ringside and chopped her against the guardrail. Kyle Fields joked about Australian Shazza training with kangaroos and wallabies.

In the ring, Kate had taken control and kept Shazza grounded. She hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam at 6:00, and she applied a body scissors lock around the waist. Shazza hit a back suplex. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head and were both down at 8:00. Shazza tied her in the ropes and hit some Yes Kicks, then she dove through the ropes onto Kate at 9:30. Back in the ring, she hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Kate hit a Shotgun dropkick and was fired up. She hit a superkick for a nearfall. Shazza got some rollups, and she nailed the Splits Stunner for the pin! That was really good.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Missa Kate at 12:14.

7. Shelly Benson, Ivy Malibu, Izzy B vs. Nixi XS, Aminah Belmont, and Ashlyn Alexander. Both Nixi and Aminah have had recent AEW/ROH TV matches. I’ve seen Ashlyn before; she is similar in size to Piper Niven, and she’s a hard-hitter. My first time seeing Izzy B, who is a tall blonde in pink; like the other two newcomers, she doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio. Belmont’s heel squad attacked from behind and we’re underway! Izzy hit some armdrags on Aminah; she might be 5’10” or so! (Lots of tall women here tonight.) Izzy traded offense with Nixi. The short Malibu entered at 1:30 and slammed Nixi, and the babyfaces took turns working over Nixi XS.

Ashlyn got in and kicked Izzy in the stomach and hit a Samoan Drop at 3:00. She backed Izzy into the heels’ corner, chopped her, and hit a running butt bump. Belmont nailed a running headbutt on Izzy, then a side slam at 6:00. Ashlyn hit a pump-handle swinging neckbreaker on Izzy. Belmont hit a Styles Clash on Malibu! Benson accidentally struck Ivy! Benson hit an Unprettier on Nixi out of nowhere and pinned her. Decent match. Ivy stormed to the back, upset about being hit late in the match. Uh-oh…

Shelly Benson, Ivy Malibu, and Izzy B defeated Nixi XS, Aminah Belmont, and Ashlyn Alexander at 7:57.

8. Maggie Lee vs. Kylie Rae for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. Again, Lee just signed with TNA, while Kylie is a WWE ID prospect. Kyle noted that Maggie is now 24; the former volleyball player is about 6’0″ (and I’ll reiterate that you can’t teach height – you either have it or you don’t.) Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on, and Maggie rolled to the floor at 2:30 to regroup; she grabbed her title and started to head to the back! They fought on the floor, and Maggie shoved the smaller Kylie into the ring steps! In the ring, Lee was in control. She hit a running boot in the corner at 5:00 and a basement dropkick for a nearfall.

Maggie tied her in a bow-and-arrow, bending her in half. She planted her knee in Kylie’s back and kept her on the mat. Kylie fired up and hit some clotheslines, then an armdrag and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall at 8:00. Kylie nailed a superkick for a nearfall. The kids in the crowd started a “Maggie sucks!” chant. Maggie hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Maggie hit a Tower of London stunner out of the ropes for a believable nearfall. Kylie swung her to the mat and applied a crossface at 13:00, and she rolled Maggie into the center of the ring, and Maggie teased she was about to tap out, but she got to the ring apron. Maggie hit a Tombstone Piledriver and scored the pin. A very good match.

Maggie Lee defeated Kylie Rae to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 14:19.

* Masha Slamovich ran into the ring, tackled Maggie, and repeatedly punched her! Several women ran out to separate them. They are fighting Saturday night.

Final Thoughts: Another really strong show; these Uprising events have been top-notch. That was a really good main event and earned best of the night. I liked that B3cca-Brooks opener and that takes second place. I’ll go with the really good Shazza-Kate match for third; Cagematch shows it’s their third singles match (and Shazza’s first win), but they’ve shared the ring eight total times, and it showed in how well they worked together.

The three debuting women were all solid. As I noted, both Denali and Izzy B are taller-than-average, and that alone will get them noticed. The six-woman tag that was second-to-last was probably the weakest match of the night (not bad at all, though!), but the closing point of Ivy Malibu being angry at her teammate is the notable outcome there.