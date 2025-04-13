What's happening...

WWE on A&E programming lineup for tonight

April 13, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “Tag Team Turmoil” and features an appearance by D-Von Dudley.

-WWE Rivals airs at 8:30CT/9:30ET and will spotlight Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments airs at 9:32CT/10:32ET. The show will focus on WrestleMania in the ’80s.

Powell’s POV: You could watch three hours of WWE programming or take a night away from wrestling before WrestleMania week begins. I know which one I’ll be doing.

