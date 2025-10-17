WWE Smackdown preview: Tonight’s Crown Jewel fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes speaks

-Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from San Jose, California, at the SAP Center. Jake Barnett and I swapped coverage this week, so join him for our weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).