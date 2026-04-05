Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (4/4): Vetter’s review of Flammer vs. Sussy Love for the AAA Reina de Reinas Title, trios matches, Penta’s message for El Hijo del Vikingo

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 12)

Taped February 28, 2026, in Monterey, Mexico, at Showcenter Complex

Aired April 4, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Rey Mysterio, Corey Graves, and JBL provided commentary, and once again, it appears they were at a studio, not there live. The show was held in an arena; I can’t see the crowd numbers in the thousands. The lighting was really good; this canvas feels extra-white and bright.

* A video package aired of highlights from the “Rey de Reyes” event, which took place over the past three weeks. So, tonight’s matches are from a different taping.

1. Lince Dorado, El Mesias, and Mecha Wolf vs. “The Tokyo Bad Boys” Tokuma, Kento, and Nobu. No on-screen graphics for the Japanese team. (How do they not have that graphic ready?) Dorado’s team had a graphic! Nobu — wearing white trunks — opened against Dorado. Mecha Wolf entered against Tokuma, who is scrawny in reddish-purple trunks. Tokuma hit a tornado DDT at 2:00. Mesias squared off with Kento, who wore bright red trunks, and they traded chops.

Everyone brawled to the floor, and Mecha Wolf hit a release suplex on the floor at 4:00! In the ring, Mesias hit a powerslam on Kento for a nearfall. Dorado hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 6:30. Mesias hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Nobu finally got a hot tag and hit some dropkicks at 8:00. He hit a headbutt on Mesias. Takuma hit a missile dropkick. Kento hit a top-rope crossbody block onto Dorado on the floor. Takuma hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor!

In the ring, Nobu suplexed Mesias for a nearfall at 9:30. Mesias hit a double spear! He tossed Nobu to the floor, then hit a release powerbomb on Takuma. Dorado and Kento traded chops. Dorado hit a double Lethal Injection! Mecha Wolf dove through the ropes, so Dorado did, too. In the ring, Mesias hit a Flatliner to pin Tokuma. That was a blast — they were given ample time for that to play out.

Lince Dorado, El Mesias, and Mecha Wolf defeated “The Tokyo Bad Boys” Tokuma, Kento, and Nobu at 11:11.

* Nate Frazer and Axiom spoke backstage. They are on OPPOSITE six-man tag teams tonight! Nate joked that he’ll “try not to kick him too hard in the face this time.”

2. Flammer vs. Sussy Love for the Reina de Reinas Title. Sussy wore blue-and-black gear, and she has a streak of blue in her black hair as well. I don’t think I’ve seen her before. Standing switches to open; Flammer is thicker, and she hit an armdrag. Sussy hit a dive through the ropes onto Flammer. She set up for a second dive at 1:30, but Flammer avoided it, so Sussy pulled Flammer’s hair.

In the ring, Flammer dropped her with a hard forearm strike. Flammer put her in a Camel Clutch. Sussy hit a release German Suplex at 3:00, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Flammer hit a basement dropkick to the chest for the pin! Given the time allotted, that was really good.

Flammer defeated Sussy Love to retain the Reina De Reinas Title at 4:07.

* Penta spoke backstage while a highlight video played. He will face El Hijo del Vikingo next week!

3. Nate Frazer, Charles Dempsey, and Tristan Angels vs. Axiom, Elio Lefleur, and Dorian Van Dux. Tristan was shown in the VIP Lounge on WWE Evolve on Wednesday. Lefleur was injured after this event took place; he noted last week that he’ll be out for up to six months. Dempsey opened against Axiom, and Charlie immediately twisted the left arm, and he went for a cross-armbreaker, then into a Fujiwara Armbar! Axiom went for an Octopus Stretch, but Dempsey reached the ropes, so Axiom hit a suplex.

Frazer tagged in! He stared at Axiom, and the crowd was LOUD and eager to see them fight. They shook hands, but Tristan tagged himself in at 2:30, and he hit a backbreaker over his knee on Axiom. Van Dux hit a huracanrana. Elio hit a huracanrana, then a splash onto Tristan for a nearfall. Frazer and Elio locked up and traded quick reversals, and Nathan hit a running one-footed dropkick at 4:30. Dempsey suplexed Elio, and his team kept Lefleur in their corner. Dempsey hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00.

Elio caught Frazer coming off the ropes and hit a spinning neckbreaker. Dorian got a hot tag, and he hit some clotheslines and a splash in the corner on Tristan. Dorian hit a top-rope fadeaway stunner. Dempsey hit a top-rope double-underhook suplex on Dorian! Axiom and Frazer got in at 9:00! They traded quick reversals, and Frazer hit a superkick! He went for a Lionsault, but Axiom caught him with a kick! Frazer hit another superkick for a nearfall.

Axiom hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 10:30, but Dempsey made the save. Lefleur and Tristan got in, and Tristan hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Dempsey hit a backbreaker over his knee. Lefleu hit a top-rope missile dropkick, and suddenly everyone was down. “This is incredible!” Corey shouted. Dorian hit a Gorilla Press, tossing someone to the floor, then he dove onto two guys on the floor. In the ring, Lefleur hit a huracanrana that planted Tristan’s head into the mat, and he scored the pin. That was a sprint!

Axiom, Elio Lefleur, and Dorian Van Dux defeated Nate Frazer, Charles Dempsey, and Tristan Angels at 11:54.

* Backstage, Flammer reiterated she will celebrate her lengthy title run on the April 11 show.

Final Thoughts: That was a mighty fine 50 minutes of wrestling. That main event was a sprint, and all six looked good. It’s really too bad Lefleur is injured because he was one of the signings I was so eager about — he and Dorian Van Dux (f/k/a Mike D Vecchio) were really good signings from Europe.

No real complaints at all. With this ending at the 52-minute mark, maybe we could have gotten a quick word from Vikingo or Dominik as well. But all three matches here were pretty satisfying.