GCW “Maniac” results (4/4): Vetter’s review of Marko Stunt getting help from an old AEW friend, Megan Bayne vs. Steph De Lander, Super Crazy and Chris Masters vs. Violence is Forever

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Maniac”

April 4, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, at the Ukrainian Culture Center

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

The venue is an ornate room, and they always draw 600 or so fans here. It has a high ceiling and is a pretty ideal venue for wrestling. John Mosely, Righteous Reg, Emil Jay, and Jordan Castle provided commentary over the course of the show. The sound was crystal clear. GOOD — Friday night’s show sounded like listening to an AM radio. With all those fans, it apparently was quite warm in there.

1. Starboy Charlie vs. 1 Called Manders in a Brass Ring qualifying match. Charlie has been rebranded as “Chazz Hall” in WWE Evolve, but he’s still Charlie here. Manders is much taller and visibly stronger. Some comedy spots early on as they swatted each other’s butt. They fought to the floor, where Charlie hit a huracanrana, then a running Shooting Starboy Press for a nearfall at 2:00. They got back into the ring, and Manders hit some chops. Charlie hit a few chops as well. Charlie hit a DDT at 5:00, and they were both down.

Charlie hit a missile dropkick and a mid-ring Sliced Bread. He hit the Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew splash) for a nearfall. Manders hit a decapitating clothesline, then the Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall at 7:00. Manders bit Charlie’s fingers and slapped the hand. Charlie went for another Sliced Bread, but Manders blocked it. Charlie hit a Poison Rana at 8:30, and they were both down, and we got a “GCW!” chant.

They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes; Castle said this wasn’t a good strategy for Charlie. Charlie hit some spin kicks to the shoulder, but Manders nailed a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 10:00. Charlie avoided another clothesline, and he hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, then an Asai Moonsault! In the ring, he missed the Shootng Starboy Press. Manders ran the ropes to build up some speed, and he nailed one more decapitating clothesline for the pin. That was a tremendous opener.

1 Called Manders defeated Starboy Charlie at 11:09 to qualify for the Brass Ring ladder match.

* Effy, who is most definitely not fine, walked the streets of LA’s shopping district and visited some boutiques. He was searching for Allie Katch.

2. Steph De Lander vs. Megan Bayne. A nice pop for SDL, as this is her first GCW match in two years. (I saw her on an upstate New York show a few weeks ago). SDL got on the mic and cut a babyface promo, but then said how much she hates LA, and turned heel on the fans. She can’t wait to leave here and get back to Florida! Cagematch.net shows this is a first-time-ever meeting. Both are 5’11” or so, and they locked up and fought along the ropes with neither going down. They traded shoulder blocks. Megan dropped her with a shoulder tackle at 1:30, then a snap butterfly suplex out of the corner.

Megan kicked her off the apron to the floor. SDL dropped her face-first on the apron. SDL accidentally chopped the ring post. They looped ringside. Back in the ring, SDL stomped on her and got a nearfall at 3:30, then she choked Megan in the ropes. Megan fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a bodyslam and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 5:30. SDL showed off her strength with a fallaway slam, then a Pump Kick for a nearfall. She hit a DDT on Megan onto the ring apron at 7:00. Megan fired back with a second-rope superplex.

Steph hit her own second-rope superplex! They hit stereo clotheslines, and again. On the third one, they both went down at 8:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Megan nailed a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 10:00. Steph hit a spear for a nearfall. Megan hit a spear for a nearfall. SDL hit a big boot in the corner, then a suplex, then a release faceplant for a nearfall. Steph got a chair at 12:00 and brought it into the ring, but Megan hit a running kick on the chair, then an F5 Slam!

Megan set up for a Tombstone Piledriver, but Mance Warner ran in and hit Megan with the chair, first a jab to the stomach, then across the back. Mance kissed Steph, and they celebrated. SDL repeatedly punched Megan while Mance got in Bayne’s face and yelled at her. Is this over? The ref is gone, but we never got a bell, and GCW, in theory, doesn’t have DQs. Megan shoved Mance into a chair wedged in the corner. SDL bailed, and they headed to the back. So… um, a no finish again? Good action until the lack of a finish.

Megan Bayne vs. Steph De Lander went to a no-finish at 15:00.

* Mance got on the mic and challenged Megan to a tag match at Spring Break…. Megan needs to go find a partner! (Joey Janela already has a match against a child. No, seriously.)

* Speaking of which, Joey Janela strutted to the ring, wearing sunglasses, for the official contract signing for his match against 14-year-old Brodie Lee Jr. Brodie came out to a massive pop. Joey signed the contract first. As Brodie was signing, Joey snatched it away from him. Joey said that Brodie can’t sign a legal document “because it won’t hold up in a court of law.” So, he called for Amanda Huber to come to the ring. Amanda (Brodie Lee’s widow) got in the ring.

Joey said he treats everyone the same in the ring, whether it’s a star, a young kid, a woman, or an aging veteran — he will not go lightly on any of them. We lost the signal from the building for a minute! When the picture returned, Brodie and Amanda were arguing. “She already buried her husband, she doesn’t want to bury her son,” Joey said, and the crowd was aghast. “Are you f—ing kidding me?” Amanda shot back! Brodie Jr. attacked Joey and repeatedly punched Janela’s head on the table. (Unfortunately, the video in this segment was going in and out.)

* Chris Masters and Marcus Mathers were talking near the locked exterior door. Outside, Effy begged them to let him in, but they declined. There was a sign on the wall warning people NOT to let Effy into the building!

3. Atticus Cogar vs. Daisuke Sasaki for the GCW World Title. Why is this going on so early? My Spidey-sense is smelling a screwy finish. Sasaki had a really good match a day earlier against Marcus Mathers. Sasaki (again, think a Japanese version of 1998 Raven) carried a chair to the ring. Sasaki threw the chair at Cogar’s head, and we’re underway. (The problems with the screen freezing and going in and out that plagued the prior segment have continued.)

Atticus went for a dive, but Daisuke cut him off with a chair strike. Emil Jay was now on commentary. Atticus hit a punt kick on a chair where Daisuke’s head was resting, and he got a nearfall. Atticus hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 3:30. Daisuke hit a low-blow uppercut on the ring apron, then a Pedigree. (It seems like the production issues have been resolved.) Daisuke hit a top-rope elbow drop onto Atticus, who was seated in the front row, at 5:30. (I must reiterate these are hardwood chairs here, not metal folding chairs.)

Daisuke rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall. Atticus shoved cooking skewers into Daisuke’s head, but Sasaki applied a crossface on the mat at 7:00. Cogar hit an Air Raid Crash but only got a one-count, so he hit a clothesline, and he again jabbed the skewers into the head, then nailed the Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) for the pin. Adequate but surprisingly short. Atticus does not look like a “world champion,” and he sure isn’t booked like one.

Atticus Cogar defeated Daisuke Sasaki to retain the GCW World Title at 8:04.

* Footage aired of KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse attacking Marko Stunt, who considered himself retired. Stunt is now going to have a final match in Las Vegas. Stunt came to the ring, wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. Jordan Castle, who was back on commentary now, noted that Stunt has an injured neck and is retiring for health reasons. He’s “pissed off and hurt,” and he said Orso “broke his heart.”

Orso and Stackhouse came to the ring. The commentators were still shocked those two were back on the same page after their months of fighting in 2025. They argued. Stunt and Orso took off their shirts and prepared to fight, but KJ backed away and said, “I’m not doing this for these drunk idiots.” Orso told him he’s lucky he gets to go home and hold his baby for the next two weeks before he breaks him. Stunt hit a superkick and a Lungblower to Orso’s chest! He kipped up and hit some blows on Stackhouse, but Sam splashed Marko in the corner. What a huge size difference! The crowd chanted, “You fat f—!” at Sam.

Out of the back came Jack Perry , and the crowd went NUTS for his song! Jack had his AEW belt around his waist. Jack helped Marko to his feet. Sam charged, but Jack struck him with a chair. Jack and Marko hugged, and the crowd cheered. KJ charged at them, but Marko superkicked him. Marko went to the top rope, but Orso bailed to the floor to escape whatever move Stunt was going to hit. Marko got on the mic and said he found his partner for Las Vegas! What a segment! “The band is back together!” Castle shouted. “What a moment!”

* A vignette aired with Sandman in his search for the Invisible Man. It was set to Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like A Bird.” Funny stuff.

* We saw Effy again outside the building, trying to convince 1 Called Manders, Kevin Ku, and Dominic Garrini to get him into the building.

4. Resplandor vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Vengador vs. Rey Horus vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Gringo Loco. This should be stellar. Vengador and Resplandor stole the show on Friday in an epic lucha match. Rey wore green-and-black gear today. They all shook hands at the bell before they started fighting. Loco battled Mathers. Mathers hit a Mule Kick on Loco and a crossbody block on Horus. Jack hit a huracanrana on Mathers. Jack and Mathers hit superkicks on opponents, then they got simultaneous Victory Rolls at 2:30.

Vengador and Loco were alone in the ring, and Loco paused to do his hip swivel. Horus jumped in to chop them both. Horus hit some headscissors takedowns. Resplandor and Rey traded some quick lucha offense. Vengador superkicked Resplandor into next week at 5:00. Vengador and Loco worked together to beat down the tiny Resplandor, but Resplandor hit some creative armdrags. The crowd started chanting “Lucha!” Resplandor hit some awesome huracanranas. Jack jumped in and hit his Cartwheel Powerslam. He did the splits to avoid a Horus clothesline, and he did several cartwheels, just because! He hit a tornado DDT on Mathers.

Vengador hit a Lethal Injection. Loco hit a split-legged moonsault on Horus at 9:00. We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Jack did a double handspring into a back elbow on Mathers. Vengador hit a German Suplex on Mathers. Jack hit a Cartwheel DVD on Resplandor. Jack and Loco both went for a cover, and of course, they shoved each other, and Jack kicked Loco at 11:30. Resplandor hit another springboard huracanrana, then a corkscrew plancha to the floor.

Mathers hit his heel hook kick to the jaw, a Canadian Destroyer, then a flip dive to the floor at 13:00! Jack hit the Sasaki Special dive to the floor on Mathers! Several guys fought on the floor, so Vengador hit a springboard moonsault onto them. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on everyone. Resplandor walked the top rope and hit a corkscrew cannonball onto all of them at 15:00. In the ring, Resplandor hit a Shooting Star Press on Loco for a nearfall. Loco hit a top-rope Canadian Destroyer on Resplandor for the pin. An awesome showcase for all six.

Gringo Loco defeated Resplandor, Jack Cartwheel, Vengador, Rey Horus, and Marcus Mathers at 16:33.

5. Kidd Bandit vs. Slade. Trans superhero Bandit is beloved everywhere. Jordan Castle said Bandit is stepping away from wrestling after Big Gay Brunch in Las Vegas; I hadn’t heard that. Slade has the size and muscle mass advantage. Standing switches early on, and Bandit kicked him in the jaw. Slade threw Bandit onto a garbage can in the corner at 3:30. Slade swung a chair, but it bounced off the top rope and struck his own head. Bandit got the chair and slammed it across Slade’s back.

Bandit kicked the chair into his face and got a nearfall at 5:30. Slade had a chair, but Bandit grabbed a five-foot-long staff, and Bandit repeatedly struck him with it. Slade picked up the chair and threw it right at Bandit’s face at 7:30. I absolutely hate that, but it got a massive pop. Slade grabbed the staff and cracked it across Bandit’s back. Bandit hit a headscissors takedown, then a 619 at 9:00. Slade threw a trash can at Bandit’s face.

Bandit got a “key blade” weapon that was covered in barbed wire and struck Slade across the back with it at 13:00. Bandit dumped thumbtacks on the mat, and barefoot Bandit intentionally stepped on them! Slade chokeslammed Bandit onto the thumbtacks, then another one! After a third chokeslam, the ref stepped in and stopped the match. Reg noted that Slade never went for a pin attempt the entire match.

Slade defeated Kidd Bandit at 15:50.

6. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. Super Crazy and Chris Masters. Jordan noted that Super Crazy and Masters teamed once — nearly 20 years ago! Ku got on the mic and said he is sick of these ex-WWE guys coming back to the indies and trying to relive their glory days. Masters and Ku locked up to open, and Chris easily pushed him to the mat. ViF worked over Masters. Chris rolled to the floor and was helped to the back by security. ViF began working over Crazy, but Crazy hit some clotheslines, then a DDT at 3:30. ViF hit a spin kick and piledriver combo on Super Crazy for the pin. That was … underwhelming.

“Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini defeated Super Crazy and Chris Masters at 4:33.

7. Matt Tremont and Bear Bronson vs. Krule and Otis Cogar. Matt carried a large Mjolnir hammer to the ring, and Jordan Castle shouted, “He’s worthy!” Funny. They immediately began brawling, with Tremont and Bronson hitting clotheslines. They fought to the floor, and we had the split screen to follow two pairs of fights. Otis threw a chair at Tremont’s head at 1:30. (So unnecessarily dangerous — there are no guardrails, and fans were nearby and easily could have been struck.)

Tremont and Krule were fighting on a stage. Otis and Tremont fought by the merchandise tables. Those two sat on chairs across from each other and traded punches to the jaw. Tremont had a bloody forehead already. Krule hit Matt with a chair. Tremont bit Otis’ forehead at 5:00. They have switched up opponents, as Bronson and Cogar got in the ring and fought, while Krule battled Tremont on the floor. Otis hit a back suplex at 7:30. Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam. Atticus Cogar jumped in the ring and attacked Bronson.

So, Vipress came out on her low-rider bike, and she struck Atticus. The babyfaces headed to the back at 9:30, but Bronson returned, holding a big pane of glass. Tremont emerged from the back, and he had one, too. In the ring, Bronson hit a Choke Bomb, and he put his pane of glass in a corner. The babyfaces whipped Otis through the glass at 11:30, and it shattered, with glass pieces going everywhere. (And this is why you need guardrails!) Krule pushed Tremont through a door in the corner. Vipress confronted Krule! She hit a series of punches that he no-sold. She hit a tornado DDT. Krule tossed her through a door in the corner at 13:00.

Slade came out of the back, holding a chair wrapped in barbed wire! Slade clotheslined Krule to the floor, and those two brawled through the crowd. The four guys who started this match all got chairs and swung them at each other in the ring. Atticus got back in and hit his Brain Hemorrhage on Tremont. Otis threw a chair through a glass pane before it could be used, and the Cogars bailed to the floor. Is this match also over without a finish? Ugh? Tremont sat down on a chair and spoke on the mic. Tremont said they won’t be able to hide in two weeks, because in Las Vegas, they will be locked in a steel cage!

Matt Tremont and Bear Bronson vs. Krule and Otis Cogar went to a no-finish at 16:00.

Final Thoughts: Well, having two matches end without a finish or a clear winner, on the final event before the biggest show of the year… is certainly a choice. Not a choice I would have made as a booker, but certainly a choice.

First, the good… the lineup for Spring Break is pretty solid. Jack Perry is teaming with Marko Stunt! Steph De Lander and Mance Warner will face Megan Bayne and a partner of her choosing! Tremont and Otis will be in a steel cage! Joey Janela got really personal with Amanda Huber, and the crowd will be 100 percent behind Brodie Lee Jr. Sandman is clearly going to get quite goofy in his final “match,” based on the skits in recent weeks. So, this show did a good job setting up the final angles.

The six-way lucha match was a blast. I had not heard of Resplandor before this weekend, but the short luchador had quite the breakout performance on both shows. That is a match I could easily rewatch. The show-opening Manders-Charlie match was really good and earned second. I really did like SDL-Bayne until the weird non-finish, and that takes third.

The bad? Having two non-finishes is a bad idea. GCW books themselves into a corner by not having any DQs, so sometimes a match just …ends … for no reason. The ViF match was a clunker. I don’t think Masters got legit injured… it sure felt like it played out the way it was booked.

On any given day on Twitter, someone will make a list of “these are the wrestlers who should be signed.” Atticus Cogar — the GCW champion — seemingly never makes those lists. He’s just not a guy that I see as “the face of GCW,” and fans aren’t overly excited about. If someone had attended this show, having never seen GCW before, that person wouldn’t have understood why Atticus is champion, why his match went on third, and why it lasted a mere eight minutes.