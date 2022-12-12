What's happening...

12/12 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 236): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – NXT Deadline, ROH Final Battle, and more pro wrestling talk with guest co-host Sean Plichta

December 12, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Sean Plichta (filling in for Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame) taking live calls coming out of the NXT Deadline and ROH Final Battle events. The next live edition will be on Monday, January 30 coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 236) with guest co-host Sean Plichta.

