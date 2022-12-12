AEW hires former WWE VP of Global Television Production

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has hired Mike Mansury at the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. Mansury previously worked for WWE as the VP of Global Television Production from March 2009 through May 2020. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Mansury will officially start work at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: Mansury was highly regarded in WWE and was considered by many as the eventual replacement for Kevin Dunn. Mansury opted to leave WWE and worked outside the pro wrestling business. I’m all for AEW beefing up its production and hopefully this hire is a step in that direction.