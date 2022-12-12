12/12 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for a shot at the U.S. Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, Candice LeRae vs. Iyo Sky

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,542)

Live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

Aired December 12, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. The broadcast team was Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

“Damage CTRL” Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky made their entrance for Bayley’s match. Becky Lynch showed up at ringside and ended up dumping Kai and Sky into the timekeepers area. Lynch grabbed a chair and chased Kai and Sky out of the ringside area. Alexa Bliss made her entrance. Graves noted that Bayley’s demeanor changed from confident to nervous without her sidekicks at ringside. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her entrance before the opening bell…

1. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to become No. 1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship. Belair took a seat at ringside to watch the match. Bayley ran Bliss into the ring post heading into the first commercial break. [C] A graphic listed The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa vs. Judgment Day for later in the show.

Bayley was in offensive control until Bliss made a comeback and kicked her to the ringside mat. Bliss performed a cannonball dive onto Bayley and then rolled her back inside the ring and covered her for a two count. Bliss followed up with a DDT for another two count.

Bayley came back and performed a sunset flip that drove Bliss into the corner and then covered her for two. Bayley followed up with a Bayley To Belly for a near fall. Bayley removed one of the middle turnbuckle pads. Belair grabbed the pad and showed the official, which distracted Bayley long enough for Bliss to kick her from behind.

Bliss ended up at ringside. Bayley swung at Bliss, who ducked, and then Belair caught Bayley’s hand. Back in the ring, Bliss put Bayley down and then hit her Twisted Bliss finisher and scored the three count.

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in 13:25 to earn a Raw Women’s Championship match.

After the match, Belair entered the ring and held up her title belt while offering Bliss a handshake. Bliss teased the handshake, then called for a hug instead. The Bray Wyatt symbol flashed on the big screen. Bliss suddenly set up for Sister Abigail, but then acted like she came out of a trance and released Belair. Bliss looked upset as she headed to the back…

Powell’s POV: A solid match. The post match angle was interesting, as we seem to be getting closer to a payoff of wherever the story of Bliss being affected by the Wyatt symbol is going.

Footage aired of Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson giving Chad Gable and Otis a milk bath on Friday’s Smackdown…

Footage aired from “earlier today” of Gable and Otis arriving at the building and being interviewed by Byron Saxton. Gable labeled Angle a dinosaur and said he’s not credible enough to be in the same ring as him and Otis. “The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim walked into the shot while laughing. Gable took offense.

Styles said Karl Anderson was in Japan taking care of some business. He said Anderson sent him a video of Gable and Otis taking the milk bath and claimed Japan loves it. Gable said people talk about how good Styles used to be. Gable offered to teach Styles some lessons. Styles challenged Gable to a match… Patrick hyped Styles vs. Gable for after the break… [C]

Milwaukee sports imagery was shown… An Austin Theory video package aired… Graves hyped the Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins match for later in the show…

2. AJ Styles (w/Luke Gallows, Mia Yim) vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis). Both entrances were televised. A couple minutes into the match, Styles launched Gable over the top rope, but Otis caught him. Gable dumped Styles face first into the apron and then ran him into the ring steps. [C] A graphic listed Elias vs. Solo Sikoa for later in the show with Sami Zayn in Sikoa’s corner.

Styles caught Gable in a Calf Crusher. Gable rolled out of the hold and countered into an ankle lock. Styles rolled out of the hold and then Gable put him down with a northern lights suplex for a two count. Styles avoided a top rope moonsault and ended up hitting a Styles Clash that led to the three count…

AJ Styles defeated Chad Gable in 9:05.

Powell’s POV: Much like most Gable matches, it was good in quality and yet lacked any mystery regarding the outcome. I continue to hope that the creative forces will pull back on the comedy that limits Gable.

Backstage, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis were looking at a white board filled with ideas for how to spend the money that Lumis won from The Miz. Candice LeRae showed up. Meanwhile, Nikki Cross popped up behind the trio, who didn’t spot her. LeRae reminded Gargano and Lumis that it’s the holiday season and the time for giving. Gargano told Lumis he had an idea…

“The Judgment Day” Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest made their entrance for the six-man tag team match… [C]