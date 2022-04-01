ROH Supercard of Honor Polls: Vote for best match and grade the overall show April 1, 2022 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. ROH Supercard of Honor Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls ROH Supercard of Honor Poll: Vote for the best match Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship The Briscoes vs. FTR for the ROH Tag Titles Josh Woods vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez for the Interim ROH Women’s World Championship Rhett Titus vs. Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Title Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty Brian Cage vs. Ninja Mack Shane Strickland vs. Alex Zayne Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry Toa Liona and Kaun vs. Eli Isom and Cheeseburger AQA vs. Miranda Alize Blake Christian vs. Colt Cabana pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsrohroh supercard of honor
