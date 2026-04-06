WWE Raw in Houston, Powell’s Q&A Show, Flash Flanagan, Dallas Page, Charlotte Flair, Blackjack Mulligan, Droz, John Zandig, Chelsea Green, Peter Maivia, Steve Rickard, Sika, Joe Stecher, Russ Francis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center. The show features appearances by World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Oba Femi. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Houston, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Edmonton, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in San Jose. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Flash Flanagan (Christopher Kindred) is 52 today.

-Peter Maivia was born on April 6, 1937. The grandfather of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson died of cancer at age 45 on June 12, 1982.

-Dallas Page (Page Falkinburg) turned 70 on Sunday.

-Charlotte Flair (Ashley Fliehr) turned 40 on Sunday.

-New Zealand wrestler, trainer, and promoter Steve Rickard (Sydney “Merv” Batt) died on April 5, 2015, at age 85.

-The late Sika (Leati Anoaʻi) was born on April 5, 1945. He died of a heart attack at age 79 on June 25, 2024.

-John Zandig (John Corson) is 55.

-WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green is 35.

-The late Joe Stecher was born on April 4, 1893. He died at age 80 on March 29, 1974.

-Russ Francis is 69. Best known for his days in the NFL, Francis was the son of promoter Ed Francis, and he worked the WrestleMania II battle royal along with other matches for the AWA.