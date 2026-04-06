NXT TV preview: The Stand & Deliver fallout show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Lola Vice celebrates her NXT Women’s Championship win

-Keanu Carver vs. Josh Briggs vs. Jasper Troy in a Triple Threat

-Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

-Dion Lennox says DarkState will get back to its roots

-The tournament for the vacant WWE Speed Championship begins

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).