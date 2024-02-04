NXT Vengeance Day results: Moore’s live review of Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Title, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Vengeance Day

Streamed February 4, 2024 on Peacock

Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena

Pre Show Notes

Megan Morant, Sam Roberts, and Matt Camp checked in from the WWE studio set where they hosted the pre show. The hosts ran through the advertised Vengeance Day card. The panel first discussed the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals as well as Trick Williams having to do double duty.

A hype package aired for the Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez women’s title match. Backstage, Tatum Paxley was still annoying Lyra with Lyra trying to avoid her and send her away. The panel gave their predictions for the women’s title match. Matt Camp noted that Lyra Valkyria has been undefeated since losing to Rhea Ripley a few months ago…

Backstage Kelly Kincaid interviewed Dragon Lee about facing Oba Femi to attempt to get his North American Title back. Dragon said he’s beaten bigger opponents before but Oba is a monster. Dragon said every thing Oba has, Dragon matches with desire. Dragon said Oba can’t match his heart. He said he knows he’ll get beat up, but he’ll walk out with the Championship. Kincaid sent it back to the panel who went into their predictions..[c]

The show cut to Bron Breakker mulling over his Raw and Smackdown contracts. Baron Corbin showed up and said that Bron should be very excited. Bron said he’ll make a decision soon. Bron also bragged about wearing a better cowboy hat than Corbin. Bron told Baron to focus and that they should focus on winning the Dusty Classic. Bron said they will win because of him. Corbin talked about how he has a special entrance planned.

Bron asked Corbin why he didn’t tell him. Corbin said Bron had his phone off. Corbin said Bron will think of something. Bron then shifted tone and thanked Corbin for being his tag team partner. Both men shook hands respectfully. Bron said the best team in all of WWE will be the Wolf Dogs. Corbin jokingly acted like he’s still annoyed with the name. The panel then gave their thoughts on the unlikely Corbin and Breakker duo…

A hype package aired for the OTM vs. D’Angelo Family match. The panel then gave their thoughts and predictions. The show then cut to a video package hyping up the women’s title match again followed by the panel giving more thoughts…[c]

The show cut to The D’Angelo Family chatting in a SUV. Stacks and Rizzo were bickering while Tony told them to stay focused on their upcoming six person tag match. Rizzo talked about how she’s ready to take Jaida Parker out of the picture…

The panel then gave their thoughts on the Dijak vs. Joe Gacy match. The show cut to Kelly Kincaid trying to interview Joe Gacy, but Gacy was tossing around random junk backstage. Gacy said he was looking for stuff to beat up Dijak with. He handed Kelly a kendo stick, chain, and duct tape, which Gacy banged on things to demo what he’s going to do to Dijak. Kelly sent the show back to the panel with Joe Gacy also sending the show to the panel just because he wanted to…