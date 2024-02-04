NFL legend Richard Caster, father of AEW star Max caster, dead at age 75

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former NFL player Richard Caster died on Friday at age 75 following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Richard is the father of AEW star Max Caster. Read more at NBCSports.com.

Powell’s POV: Richard, a three-time Pro Bowl player, is regarded as a player who revolutionized the tight end position in the NFL due to his size and speed. He played eight seasons with the New York Jets and went on to play for the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints. My condolences to Max and the entire Caster family.