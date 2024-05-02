What's happening...

AEW Double or Nothing lineup: Four title matches set for the annual Memorial Day weekend event

May 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship

-Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: The Young Bucks had storyline control of Wednesday’s Dynamite and named Cage as the challenger for Swerve. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms.

