AEW returning to Boston, potential spoiler on Tony Khan’s latest big announcement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ticketmaster temporarily listed AEW Dynamite as running at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, March 13. Tickets were listed as going on sale on Saturday. The date has been pulled from Ticketmaster after being listed earlier today.

Powell’s POV: John Cena?!? Okay, probably not. All kidding aside, Boston is also considered to be the home market of free agent Mercedes Mone (f/k/a Sasha Banks). Tony Khan is scheduled to make a big announcement on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite.