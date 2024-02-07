Details on Vince McMahon’s resignation from TKO

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMcMahon’s departure from TKO is chronicled in a Hollywood Reporter piece. The story written by Alex Weprin notes that TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and TKO COO Mark Shapiro called McMahon after the Janel Grant lawsuit was filed and told him it would be in the best interest of the company to resign, which McMahon did that same night. Read the full story at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: The story goes into Slim Jim temporarily suspending their sponsorship deal only to jump back onboard once McMahon resigned. It also notes that TKO officials were in contact with their media rights partners regarding the situation, and adds that the Netflix deal could have been put in jeopardy had the lawsuit been filed earlier.