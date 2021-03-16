WrestleMania 37 lineup: Four matches announced for the two-day event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 37 event that will be held on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE pushed back the ticket on-sale event that was scheduled for today. It was noted during Raw that they hope to have a new date announced within the week. There’s been no official announcement as to how many fans the company intends to allow in the building. For that matter, there’s no word as to which matches will be held on Saturday and which will take place on Sunday.