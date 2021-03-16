WWE Fastlane lineup: The updated list of advertised matches for Sunday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.

-Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

-Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Edge vs. Jey Uso match on Friday’s Smackdown will become the special enforcer for the WWE Universal Championship match. WWE announced the three Raw matches during last night’s show. Join John Moore for his live review of the WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show on Sunday at 5CT/6ET, and I’ll take over for the main show at 6CT/7ET following my live review of the NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view on Sunday afternoon. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a Fastlane audio review for Dot Net Members on Sunday night.