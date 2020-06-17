AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Minoru Suzuki

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall for the AEW Tag Titles and Cody defending the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT TV is scheduled to be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show looks back on Steve Austin walking out of WWE.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Aubrey Edwards. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back on ECW One Night Stand 2005. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-Colt Cabana’s latest podcasts focus on independent wrestlers discussing how they have been affected by the pandemic. The latest guests include Effy, Guancholo, and Warhorse. Check out the show at Soundcloud.com/coltcabana.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes with wrestlers featured Samoa Joe and a three-part appearance by Kevin Nash. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Minoru Suzuki is 52.



