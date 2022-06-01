AEW Dynamite preview: MJF and CM Punk added to the card for tonight’s Double Or Nothing fallout show in Los Angeles

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF promo

-AEW World Champion CM Punk and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Max Caster, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

-Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Hikuleo

-Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

-Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

-Johnny Elite has signed an open contract to face anyone in AEW

Powell’s POV: The addition of MJF to the show is obviously big news and should be a ratings draw. If he’s given a live mic, that would seem to indicate that he and Tony Khan have worked out their differences at least to some extent. AEW also added the six-man tag match since our previous update. AEW pulled Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy from the ten-man tag match due to injury. It was then listed as an eight-man tag match, but it is back to being a ten-man tag with Allin and Hikuleo added. Dynamite will be live tonight from Los Angeles, California at The Forum (Friday’s Rampage will be live from Ontario, California). Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).