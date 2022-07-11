WWE Raw in San Antonio (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, TJ Wilson, Jeff Cobb, Big Swole, Billy Jack Haynes, Duane Gill, Bobo Brazil, Isiah Kassidy, Rene Goulet, Butch Reed, Geeto Mongol, Dara Singh, Johnny Grunge, Kevin Nash, Shelton Benjamin, Marc Mero, PN News, Tom Brandi, Andrew Everett

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center. The show features an appearance by Brock Lesnar and continues the build to SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Antonio, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Savannah, Georgia, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Orlando, Florida. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE producer TJ Wilson is 42 today.

-Jeff Cobb is 40 today.

-Big Swole (Aerial Hull) is 33 today.

-The late Butch Reed (Bruce Reed) died at age 66 on February 5, 2021. His death was attributed to a pair of heart attacks, though some family members believe it was COVID related.

-Billy Jack Haynes turned 69 on Sunday.

-Duane “Gillberg” Gill turned 63 on Sunday.

-Isiah Kassidy of the Private Party tag team turned 25 on Sunday.

-Bobo Brazil (a/k/a Houston Harris) was born on July 10, 1924. He died on January 20, 1998 at age 73 after suffering multiple strokes.

-The late Johnny Grunge (a/k/a Mike Durham) was born on July 10, 1966. He died on February 16, 2006 at age 39 as a result of sleep apnea complications.

-Kevin Nash turned 63 on Saturday.

-Marc Mero turned 62 on Saturday.

-Tom Brandi, who worked as Salvatore Sincere, turned 56 on Saturday.

-PN News (Paul Neu) turned 56 on Saturday.

-Shelton Benjamin turned 47 on Saturday.

-Andrew Everett (Andrew Wenkel) turned 30 on Saturday.