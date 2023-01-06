1/6 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Darby Allin vs. Mike Bennett for the TNT Title, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin, Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade, Preston Vance in action

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 74)

Live from Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aired January 6, 2023 on TNT

The commentary team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone was introduced via Jim Ross. The camera cut to Moxley walking through the crowd, but Top Flight jumpstarted the match with a bunch of dives.

1. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin. Top Flight had control early in ether match against Moxley, but Danielson tagged in and kicked Dante a bunch. Danielson then slapped him. We then got the kicks again. Dante dropkicked Danielson in the legs and tagged in Darius. Moxley tagged in and before long, the four started to brawl in the ring. That action spilled to the outside and Moxley set up a chair. Moxley put Dante on it and kicked his head.

Danielson and Moxley worked over Darius in a corner on the outside. We then got back inside the ring and Danielson worked a Surfboard on Dante. Danielson then grabbed Dante’s face and that went into the Dragon Sleeper. Eventually, Danielson chopped the hell out of Dante and tagged in Moxley, who kicked the hell out of Dante. Moxley hit a super-plex on Dante and worked an arm-bar before tagging in Danielson, who worked Dante’s arm. From there, we got our first PIP [c].

Back from break, Moxley and Danielson kicked each other and Darius received the hot tag from Dante. Darius cleaned house. Darius and Danielson had a stand-off. Darius then hit a Spanish Fly and things slowed down. Dante and Moxley tagged in and before long, Top Flight hit a pair of moves on Moxley and Danielson, resulting in a pin attempt from Dante, but Moxley rolled through a Frog Splash and started the elbows on Dante.

Moxley hit a hell of a lariat on Darius, but Dante kicked out at 2.99. The crowd loved it. Dante slapped Moxley and Moxley tried the Death Rider, but Dante jumped out of it. Things broke down and Danielson hit a Psycho Knee on Darius for another 2.99 count. Danielson kicked Darius in the head and Moxley jumped from the top onto Dante on the outside. Danielson stomped on Darius. Danielson then worked a submission on Darius and Darius tapped out for the win.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated “Top Flight” Darius and Dante Martin via submission in 13:30.

McGuire’s Musings: Welp. That crowd has yet to cool down and it makes for an incredible AEW viewing experience. This was great and Jericho was 100 percent right when he kind of predicted that Top Flight would come out of that looking a million times better, even in a loss. This was way, way, way more action than I anticipated, but maybe that was only because Danielson and Moxley was in it, and they typically don’t work that style, but my God, they played into all the Top Flight strengths and because of as much, it worked so well. Kudos to everyone involved. This was unexpectedly fantastic.

Back from break, Hangman Page was cutting a promo with papers in his hand. Page said this isn’t the sad, mopey Hangman and instead, it’s the one that hands Moxley his ass. Page made fun of the “Whitepool Combat Club” watching MMA. Page said he will wipe Moxley’s blood off his hands. Page pushed the camera away. We went back to the ring.

2. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade. Hayter and Baker jumpstarted the match. The crowd chanted “Jamie Hayter!” Robin hit a hell of a dropkick on Hayter and went for a pin to get the two-count. The twins chopped Hayter’s chest but Hayter tried to work her way out. Even so, she was cut off by Charlette. The twins tried a double-suplex, but Hayter countered it and ultimately tagged in Baker. Baker was on the bad end of forearms before Baker hit a Slingblade for a two-count. We then got out second PIP [c].