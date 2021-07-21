07/21 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Fyter Fest Night Two with Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer in a Texas DeathMatch for the IWGP U.S. Title, Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Title, Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears, Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two with Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer in a Texas DeathMatch for the IWGP U.S. Title, Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Title, Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears, Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta, and more (37:25)…

Click here for the July 21 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.