Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Shawn Michaels, Johnny “Fandango” Curtis, Kenny King, Akira Tozawa, Thunder Rosa, Fabulous Moolah, Hiro Matsuda, David Von Erich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Jay White’s first appearance and the fallout from Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes or on Friday morning. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes an update on when the postponed Walter and Ilja Dragunov match for the NXT UK Championship will take place. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an B grade with 34 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave this show a D- grade and found it to be a deflating episode coming out of a really fun weekend.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a A grade from 43 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 42 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shawn Michaels (Michael Shawn Hickenbottom) is 56.

-Johnny “Fandango” Curtis (Curtis Hussey) is 40.

-Kenny King (Kenny Layne) is 40.

-Akira Tozawa is 36.

-Thunder Rosa (Melissa Cervantes) is 35.

-The late Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) was born on July 22, 1923. She died on November 2, 2007 at age 84.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) was born on July 22, 1937. He died at age 62 on November 27, 1999 following a battle with prostate cancer.

-The late David Von Erich (David Adkisson) was born on July 22, 1958. He died in Japan on February 10, 1984.