09/27 NXT No Mercy audio review: Moore reviews of Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship, Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

September 27, 2025

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews NXT No Mercy featuring Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship, Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship, Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe in a weaponized steel cage match, Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs, Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship, and more (45:17)…

