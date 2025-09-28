WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air tonight on A&E starting at 8CT/9ET. Both shows are listed as focusing on the greatest moments of the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s.

WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Note “Down To The Wire” is the name of tonight’s episode and has the following description: “Four men and four women remain as we enter the LFG Semi-Finals. Shilo Hill and Anthony Luke leave the coaches stunned with a hard-hitting battle for the ages. In a rematch of last season’s semi-finals, Zena Sterling looks to take down the top-seeded P-Nasty, but did she bite off more than she can chew? Sirena Linton and Dani Sekelsky look to claw their way to the semis as they go one-on-one. And it’s pandemonium in the main event, as Harlem Lewis and Drake Morreaux bring LFG to a screeching halt.”