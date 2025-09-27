AEW Collision results (9/27): Murphy’s review of Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander for the TNT Title, Eddie Kingston and Hook vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 111)

Huntington, West Virginia, at Marshall Health Network Arena

Simulcast live September 27, 2025, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The show opened with backstage promos from The Death Riders, Paragon with Matt Menard, The Triangle of Madness, and the team of Hologram, Komander, and Alex Abrahantes. The Hologram clone graphic played and he’s coming soon. They cut back to the live feed where Kyle Fletcher was attacking Hologram. Abrahantes and Komander intervened and checked on Hologram…

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary and ran down the card. Ring announcer Arkady Aura introduced the opening match…

1. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia (w/Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir) vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Matt Menard. Some even chain wrestling from O’Reilly and Garcia to start. O’Reilly tagged in Menard who jawed at Garcia to “be a man.” Garcia turned his back on Menard and tagged in Castagnoli, who joined Moxley in working over Menard for a bit. Garcia reluctantly tagged in but Menard pushed him into the babyface corner and hit him with several blows before tagging O’Reilly back in. O’Reilly tagged in Strong who worked over Garcia. Heading into the first commercial break of the night, Menard had the upper hand on Garcia and sent him to the floor. O’Reilly hit Garcia with a dropkick against the guardrail while Castagnoli hit O’Reilly with an upper cut, also against the guardrail…[C]

The Death Riders worked over O’Reilly. O’Reilly went for the hot tag, but Castagnoli pulled both Strong and Menard to the floor. It actually looked like Strong jumped to the floor without being touched but I think the intention was that Castagnoli was trying to pull him down. O’Reilly eventually made the hot tag to Strong who cleaned house.

Down the stretch, all six men were in the ring with Castagnoli hitting giant swings on both Strong and O’Reilly. Menard tagged in and confronted Garcia again, nailing him with several blows. Garcia escaped and tagged Moxley. The finish saw Menard have the upper hand on Moxley, run off the ropes and get tripped up by Garcia. Moxley landed a stomp on Menard. Garcia tagged in and performed a second stomp on Menard for the pin.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia defeated Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Matt Menard in 12:23.

Don’s Take: An action-packed opener. I can’t say that the Garica and Menard showdown did anything for me, but they told a fun story through the match of Menard trying to get his hands on Garcia, who avoided him.

A video recapped “Brodido” Brody King and Bandido retaining the AEW tag team titles over the Gates of Agony from this past Dynamite. Clips from the four-team ladder match at All Out were also shown. They showed a clip from four weeks ago on Dynamite where the Don Callis Family injured Kenny Omega…

Brody King cut a backstage promo and said that if you try to kill a man, you better make sure he’s dead. He announced that he and Bandido would team up with Kenny Omega to face Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks on Wednesday’s sixth anniversary edition of Dynamite…[C]

A video recapped the closing segment of Dynamite with The Death Riders, The Opps and Hangman Page, previewing their match on next week’s Dynamite…

2. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir (w/Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley) vs. Rachael Ellering and Rosario Grillo. This was a squash match with Yuta taking out Grillo and Shafir taking out Ellering. Shafir made Ellering tap out to the Mother’s Milk choke. Shafir kissed Ellering’s forehead during the submission.

Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir defeated Rachael Ellering and Rosario Grillo in 2:10.

Yuta cut a promo after the match saying that Kris Statlander does what she always does and betrays the people that cares about her the most. He said she made the wrong choice and embarrassed him on national television and that she will pay for making that wrong choice. He added that The Death Riders have given Darby Allin to walk away many times but now he will be next to the dead bodies he saw on Mount Everest.

Don’s Take: Death threat aside, this was an effective way to build to the mixed tag team match on Dynamite when Yuta and Shafir meet Allin and Statlander….

A video of Darby Allin chasing Jon Moxley with a flame thrower was shown to hype their “I Quit” match at WrestleDream…

Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs cut a promo that was taped after Wednesday’s Dynamite. Page talked about how he will have The Opps’ back against The Death Riders while Katsuyori Shibata is out. Samoa Joe used a lot of school analogies focused on how they will defeat the heel faction…

3. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. Caster and Bowens argued over who would start the match and kept blind tagging themselves in. Tony Schiavone announced that Collision will air next week at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT coast-to coast after college football. Johnson and Christian dominated the early part of the match….[C]

After the break, Christian and Johnson continued to work over Caster. Every chance Caster had to tag in Bowens, Caster refused. Bowens tried to walk out on Caster but Jerry Lynn stopped him from doing so. Bowens eventually tagged in and teased turning on Caster but cleaned house instead. Caster and Bowens continued to argue which caused several miscues but in the end, it was Caster shooting Johnson into the ropes and Bowens nailing Johnson with a forearm allowing Caster to score the pin.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson in 11:06.

After the match, Caster and Bowens teased doing the scissors handshake, but Bowens left the ring…

Don’s Take: This was fun and I like that they’re drawing this out to make the eventual reunion of the Acclaimed feel special.

Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Kip Sabian cut a backstage promo. Sabian said no one listened to him about Killswitch. Wayne said that Christian Cage is now his target and after breaking his foot, Cage’s problem has gotten much worse. He promised to be Cage’s worst nightmare…

A commercial aired that was produced in the style of Florida Championship Wrestling, complete with a grainy picture, with Tony Schiavone playing the Gordon Solie role and hyped upcoming Florida events… [C]

A video recapped Tony Khan’s announcement from Dynamite about the introduction of Women’s Tag Team Titles…

Lexy Nair was backstage with Tay Melo and Anna Jay who spoke about being the first AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions and what that would mean….

[Hour Two] Dalton Castle and The Outrunners made their entrance while their opponents were already in the ring…

4. Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum (w/The Boys) vs. KM, Corey Sparks, and Cowpoke Paul.

Don’s Take: Cowpoke Paul….Best…Name…Ever!

This was a quick squash match with Castle hitting his Bangarang finisher on KM for the win…

The Outrunners and Dalton Castle defeated KM, Corey Sparks, and Cowpoke Paul in 1:30.

Don’s Take: Good to see Dalton Castle back. I am interested to see how he’s booked. I suspect it will be undercard comedy and I’m fine with that.

A Conglomeration video package aired featuring Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy….

5. Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) for the TNT Championship. Fletcher dominated the early part of this match with Komander getting in a few hope spots. Heading into the break Fletcher power bombed Komander on the apron twice from outside of the ring….[C]

After the break, Tony Schiavone announced that Hologram was injured and would be out for some time. He will not be able to challenge Fletcher for the TNT Championship on Dynamite.

Fletcher continued to be dominant with some continued hope spots from Komander. Komander mounted a bigger comeback down the stretch and while the outcome was a foregone conclusion, the live crowd got into the near falls. Komander missed a flip dive off the middle rope as Fletcher got his boots up. Fletcher launched Komander into the second turnbuckle followed by a kick in the corner and the Protostar brainbuster for the win….[C]

Kyle Fletcher defeated Komander to retain the TNT Title in 13:34.

Don’s Take: Komander got in some offense but I like how Fletcher was presented as dominant. The match also didn’t overstay its welcome which is a good thing. I’m interested to see who challenges Fletcher on Wednesday.

A video recapped Kyle Fletcher’s attack on Hologram and his win over Komander….

Fletcher cut a backstage promo saying that tonight was about reestablishing dominance. He said that both Komander and Hologram found out about it tonight. He said he now has his hands free and challenged someone to step up to face him for the TNT Championship on Dynamite…

A graphic showed that Orange Cassidy would challenge Fletcher on Dynamite…

Don’s Take: This should be good but I’m not thrilled about Cassidy taking a loss in one of his first matches back. I am sure there will be some chicanery booked to protect him.

6.Hook and Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Hook announced that this match would be a tornado tag. This was the walking brawl you would expect. The heels had the clear advantage heading into the break….[C]

The heels held the advantage for several minutes as Keith and Bill double-teamed Hook while Kingston was down on the floor. Tony Schiavone announced that Wednesday’s Dynamite would be a two and a half hour special. Kingston recovered and sent Bill to the floor. Kingston and Hook double teamed Keith and more brawling ensued. The finish saw Bill trip up Hook into a near fall by Keith. Keith missed a dive in the corner and ate a back fist by Kingston into the Red Rum submission by Hook.

Hook and Eddie Kingston defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith in 10:22.

Don’s Take: Good to see Eddie Kingston back and he seems to be in good shape. This team with Hook is fine but I’d really like to see him go on a main event singles run. He’s not the best worker but he can be booked as the heart of the company that fans would get behind on his journey.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson. Robinson said he spoke with Jay White who said the needed reinforcements. They introduced Ace Austin to the group as he has had history with them from their New Japan days… [C]

The announce team ran down the Dynamite lineup…

7. Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart (w/Skye Blue). Hayter dominated the early part of the match until Hart distracted the referee, allowing Blue to super kick Hayter on the floor while Hart delivered a DDT in the ring….[C]

Hayter attempted a comeback but Blue attempted to attack again on the floor. Hayter blocked a kick from Blue and snap suplexed her. Hayter made the babyface comeback on Hart. There was a lot of back and forth action down the stretch. The finish saw Hart lock in the Octopus submission hold. Hayter countered into tombstone piledriver for a near fall. Hayter then hit her Hayterade finisher for the win.

Jamie Hayter defeated Julia Hart in 10:47.

After the match, Blue and Hart attacked Hayter with Queen Aminata making the save with some kind of whip. Thekla met up with Hart and Blue in the aisle. Hayter took the mic and said that they only way to settle this was “Blood and Guts.” Tony speculated that this will happen Wednesday on Dynamite but corrected himself and said that it would happen soon as the show came to a close.

Don’s Take: The match was fine. I am sure the women will work hard in a “Blood and Guts” match but this feud has done nothing for me. That said, it’s nice to see a storyline away from the titles, so I’ll take it at that.

There were a couple of newsworthy developments tonight so I’ll say that this was a better than average episode. They did a nice job in hyping the Dynamite anniversary show which helped build my anticipation for it. That’s all I can ask out of my wrestling

That’s all for me for tonight. I’ll be back next week with another Collision review. Until then!