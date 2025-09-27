NXT No Mercy polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show September 27, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT No Mercy Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT No Mercy Poll – Vote for the best match Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe in a weaponized steel cage match Josh Briggs vs. Je’Von Evans Sol Ruca vs. Jaida Parker for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt no mercywwe
Be the first to comment