NXT vs. TNA matches set for an Invasion-themed show that will run against AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT and TNA are teaming up to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. During Saturday’s NXT No Mercy, NXT General Manager Ava announced an NXT Invasion-themed show for Tuesday, October 7, featuring NXT vs. TNA matches. There will be men’s and women’s Survivor Series-style elimination matches, and TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will face NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState in a title vs. title match with everyone banned from ringside. Ava indicated that the tag title match must have a winner.

Powell’s POV: The teams for the men’s and women’s Survivor Series matches will be announced on Tuesday’s NXT television show. AEW is holding a Title Tuesday-themed edition of Dynamite on October 7 due to being bumped from its usual Wednesday night time slot by the MLB playoffs. NXT has loaded up their show, and it will be interesting to see what AEW counters with.

(ProWrestling.net Editor Jason Powell has worked in journalism for 27 years, including as the Assistant Editor of PWTorch.com and as a Senior Editor at Fanball.com before launching ProWrestling.net on Feb. 11, 2008.)