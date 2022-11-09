NXT TV rating for the Election Night edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 664,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 670,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 40th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.13 rating. The numbers were expected to be down due to Election Night coverage, but NXT held up very well in total viewership and even increased in the key demo.The November 9, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 603,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating for the Halloween Havoc fallout edition.