WWE Crown Jewel poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 48 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent.
-65 percent of our voters gave Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship the best match of the night honors. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women’s Championship finished a distant second with 16 percent of the vote.
Powell’s POV: I gave Crown Jewel a B grade with every match at least living up to expectations (and some exceeded expectations). I agree with the majority of voters who selected Reigns vs. Paul as the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.
