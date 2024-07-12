WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for next week’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears

-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Powell's POV: Paul will address LA Knight being given a contract for a U.S. Title shot at SummerSlam. Smackdown will be live on Friday in Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center.