WrestleMania 42 individual event ticket sale details

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce that WrestleMania 42 individual tickets will go on sale on Black Friday.

November 17, 2025 – WWE®, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that individual event tickets for WrestleMania 42, taking place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will go on sale on Black Friday.

Starting Friday, November 28 at 9am ET/6am PT, fans can be the first in line to secure individual event tickets to WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday exclusively at Ticketmaster.com . All fans who purchase individual event tickets on Black Friday will receive a limited-edition t-shirt inspired by the Las Vegas-themed WrestleMania 42 promo featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. This exclusive Black Friday offer ends at 11:59pm PT.

Additionally, WrestleMania 42 Priority Pass ticket packages are now available from exclusive hospitality partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, a dedicated entrance and more. To buy now, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/wm42 .

In June, WWE and LVCVA announced that WrestleMania will return to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World in April 2026 following a record-breaking WrestleMania 41 earlier this year at Allegiant Stadium. WrestleMania 42 will mark the third time Las Vegas has hosted WWE’s biggest event of the year (2026, 2025 and 1993).