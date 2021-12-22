Several WWE wrestlers and staff reportedly test positive for COVID-19

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Some WWE wrestlers and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 coming out of the weekend live events. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that while some have already tested positive, others are still waiting on their test results.

Powell’s POV: WWE has rarely confirmed when a wrestler has tested positive for the virus. Given the recent pandemic developments, it’s no surprise that pro wrestling would be affected. In the sports world, the NHL is on a temporary hiatus, and the virus caused the postponements of games in the NFL and NBA. Here’s wishing good health to those infected, along with my hope that everyone will be safe and smart during the holiday season.