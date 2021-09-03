WWE star The Miz to compete on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will be a member of the “Dancing With The Stars” cast, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The 30th season of the ABC series is scheduled to premiere on September 30.

Powell’s POV: Good for Miz. He’s worked as hard as anyone in doing media appearances for the company and he’s done a really nice job on the “Miz & Mrs.” reality series. It would be nice if the time away from WWE will lead to him being booked as more than a pest heel who gets put in his place on a near weekly basis. Miz will be following in the footsteps of Stacy Keibler, Chris Jericho, and Nikki Bella, who all went from WWE to competing on the show.