NXT TV preview: The New Year’s Evil card

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the January 4 NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

-Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in a title vs. title match.

Powell’s POV: I assume that they will be adding Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Titles, but that match is not official. Either way, the lineup is coming together nicely. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.